Syria's new president signals openness to Israel: 'We have common enemies'

Syria’s new president, Ahmad al-Sharaa—formerly known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Golani—signaled in an interview with the Jewish Journal this week that he is open to dialogue with Israel, even suggesting the two countries share common enemies.
However, he urged Israel to cease its ongoing airstrikes in Syrian territory. “Let me be clear,” al-Sharaa said. “The era of endless tit-for-tat bombings must end. No nation prospers when its skies are filled with fear.”
Al-Sharaa’s remarks, published Wednesday, have stirred sharp criticism from supporters of the Iran-led Shiite axis, a longtime ally of ousted Syrian president Bashar Assad, whose rule was overthrown by al-Sharaa and his forces. Though careful not to endorse normalization, al-Sharaa’s tone marked a notable departure from his predecessors.
Responding to questions about future relations with Israel, al-Sharaa said that airstrikes must stop but acknowledged that “we have common enemies — and we can play a major role in regional security.” Over the weekend, Israel reportedly carried out another round of airstrikes in Syria.
In the interview, al-Sharaa expressed a desire to return to the spirit of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Israel—not just as a ceasefire line, but as a framework for mutual restraint and protection of civilians, particularly the Druze communities in southern Syria and the Golan Heights. “Syria’s Druze are not pawns. They are citizens — deeply rooted, historically loyal, and deserving of every protection under the law. Their safety is non-negotiable,” he said.
While stopping short of calling for immediate normalization with Israel, al-Sharaa signaled openness to future negotiations grounded in international law and sovereignty. “Peace must be earned through mutual respect, not fear,” he said. “We will engage where there is honesty and a clear path to coexistence — and walk away from anything less.”
Al-Sharaa also praised U.S. President Donald Trump, whom he met earlier this month at a historic summit in the Gulf. He described Trump as a man of peace, saying, “However the media portrays him, I see him as a man of peace. We’ve both been shot at by the same enemy. Trump understands leverage, strength and outcomes. Syria needs an honest broker who can reset the conversation. If there is a possibility of alignment that helps bring stability to the region — and security to the U.S. and its allies — I am ready to have that conversation. He is the only man capable of fixing this region, bringing us together, one brick at a time.”
At one point in the interview, al-Sharaa invoked Trump’s signature slogan, saying his own vision is to “make Syria great again.” He added, “I did not seek this position to rule, I accepted it because Syria must turn the page. And I would rather help write that history — with others — than watch it be torn apart again. We have no option but to succeed.”
The article described al-Sharaa’s vision for Syria as multicultural and pluralistic, with support for the right of return for all Syrians—Jews, Druze, Christians and others—whose property was confiscated by the former regime.
When asked if people would trust a government rising from the ashes of dictatorship, al-Sharaa replied, “I don’t ask for trust, I ask for patience — and for scrutiny. Hold me accountable. Hold this process accountable. That is how trust will come. Asked what Syrians need most now, he answered, “Dignity through work. Peace through purpose.”
His remarks come amid reports of behind-the-scenes contact between Israel and Syria aimed at easing tensions and preventing conflict along their shared border. However, Western and Israeli officials have voiced caution, warning that al-Sharaa—once a jihadist linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State—may be presenting a moderate image only to stabilize his rule before turning Syria back into a state sponsor of terror.