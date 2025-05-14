After pressure from MBS, Turkey, Trump and Syria's Al-Sharaa meet in Riyadh

U.S. President Donald Trump met Syrian Interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Riyadh on Wednesday, marking the first meeting between an American and Syrian leader since 2000. Trump's surprising announcement last night regarding the lifting of sanctions on Syria , despite al-Sharaa's past with the jihadist group Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, shocked many. According to reports in the Arab world, this decision was made contrary to Israel's stance .

2 View gallery ( Photo: Mandel NGAN / AFP, AP / Mosa'ab Elshamy )

The meeting was held behind closed doors with the participation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan via Zoom.

Trump revealed in his speech that those who pressured him into this decision were Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. "Oh, what wouldn’t I do for the Crown Prince," Trump said during his speech. This prompted bin Salman to place his hand on his chest, stand up, and applaud.

According to reports, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had asked Trump to maintain the sanctions on Syria and to avoid supporting or stabilizing the country, fearing a repeat of what happened on October 7. However, it seems that Trump did not heed this request. He even announced that his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, would meet with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani next week.

In Israel, officials stated that the Syrian issue hadn’t come up in talks with the U.S. in recent months. During al-Sharaa's early days in power, the entire world, including Israel, had questions about the nature of the new regime. The sentiment was that he was a "jihadist in a suit." Since then, the West has maintained contact with the new government, attempting to influence it to move in a "desired direction." As al-Sharaa stated in Paris a few days ago, even Israel has engaged in such dialogue. The communication with Jerusalem likely led to a shift in Israel's approach, so Trump's decision was not perceived as a slap in the face.

Celebrations in Syria following lifting of sanctions

Israeli officials emphasized that they did not "strongly" oppose the move but rather exercised appropriate caution in the period following Assad's fall . The U.S. spent about six months exploring its options and made a reasonable decision that Israel did not act against. This decision increases the likelihood of Syria joining the Western bloc, weakening the Iranian axis’s ability to regain a foothold. Additionally, Saudi Arabia's alignment with Syria serves as a counterweight to Turkey’s influence, given Saudi Arabia’s financial power.

Contrary to dramatic reports by Reuters that Trump is ready to allow civilian nuclear capabilities for Saudi Arabia in exchange for normalization with Israel, no such arrangement occurred during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

The American sanctions imposed on Syria during the rule of dictator Bashar al-Assad disconnected it from the global economic system, damaged trade and foreign investments in the country, and hindered efforts to rebuild the devastated nation. The new regime has been demanding the removal of these sanctions for months, arguing that they were intended to punish the previous regime but now constitute a heavy burden on innocent citizens.

2 View gallery President Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin-Salman ( Photo: AP Photo/Alex Brandon )

On Wednesday, the streets of Syria erupted in celebrations after Trump’s announcement. Celebrations were reported in Latakia, Umayyad Square in Damascus, Idlib, Tartus, Hama, and Homs. Videos on social media showed citizens waving Syrian flags, and in some places, Saudi flags were also displayed, acknowledging Saudi Arabia's role in lifting the sanctions. “Thank you, thank you, Saudi Arabia,” chanted the celebrating Syrians. According to "Al-Araby Al-Jadeed," three Syrians were killed by gunfire during the celebrations, and there were also injuries.

Syrian Information Minister Hamza Mustafa welcomed the lifting of sanctions, stating that "the removal of sanctions from Syria represents a rebirth and opens the door to the beginning of recovery and reconstruction. This is an achievement for all Syrians who are now free from the burden imposed by the previous regime. The efforts of Syrian diplomacy were crowned with success thanks to the support of Arab nations that embraced the new Syria. The reconstruction phase will begin swiftly. Everyone is called upon to strengthen these achievements by maintaining civil peace, national unity, and reinforcing the internal front."

Trump announced his intention to lift the sanctions ahead of his meeting with Syrian President al-Sharaa, which is expected to take place on Wednesday. Al-Sharaa led the rebel forces that ousted Assad’s regime in December, marking the end of a civil war that began in 2011. Shortly afterward, the $10,000 bounty placed on his head due to his jihadist past was removed. On Tuesday night, he arrived in Saudi Arabia to meet Trump. Before Trump’s dramatic speech, the White House stated Trump had "agreed to greet him." From Saudi Arabia, Trump will continue to Qatar and later this week to the UAE.

During his speech on Tuesday night, Trump expressed his belief that it is Syria's time to shine. "We will lift the sanctions. Good luck, Syria, show us something special," he added. Syrian Foreign Minister al-Shibani welcomed the move, saying, "Trump can achieve a historic peace agreement and a victory for U.S. interests in Syria." It remains unclear what peace agreement al-Shibani is referring to, but in recent days, there have been repeated reports that Syria is interested in normalizing relations with Israel, although the conditions remain unclear.

The British "Times" claimed that al-Sharaa might agree to join the Abraham Accords and establish a demilitarized zone in southern Syria, as Israel demands. Jonathan Bass, an American activist who met with al-Sharaa on April 30 for several hours, reported that the Syrian president expressed his interest in "building a Trump Tower in Damascus" and achieving peace with his neighbors. Bass added: "What he told me is good for the region, good for Israel." Al-Sharaa reportedly said that he and Trump share a "common destiny" because both have survived assassination attempts.

Most sanctions imposed on Syria are tied to laws passed by Congress. In 2019, a comprehensive set of sanctions was approved, including provisions allowing the president to lift them if it is deemed beneficial to U.S. national security. Both sides of the political spectrum in the U.S. welcomed the lifting of sanctions on Syria, calling it an opportunity. Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, stated, "It is important to provide an opportunity for Syria and Lebanon to prevent Russia and Iran from stepping in." Republican Senator Lindsey Graham expressed strong support for lifting the sanctions. "The new government established in Syria could be a good investment and might be the path to uniting Syria and making it a stable part of the region," Graham said, though he added, "This needs to be evaluated before making a final decision."