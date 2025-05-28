Indonesia's president says ready for normalization with Israel if Palestinian state

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto declared on Wednesday morning that his country is ready to normalize relations with Israel and establish diplomatic ties—on the stipulation that Jerusalem recognizes a Palestinian state. Subianto made the statement during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, who is visiting Indonesia ahead of two conferences France is set to lead next month. These conferences aim to promote recognition of a Palestinian state as well as recognition of Israel by Arab nations.
“Once Israel recognizes Palestine as an independent state, we will be ready to recognize Israel and establish diplomatic relations. The two-state solution and freedom for Palestine are the only paths to true peace,” said Subianto, leader of the world’s largest Muslim-majority country. He also stated, “It is Israel’s right to exist as a sovereign state, and its security must be guaranteed.”
Standing alongside the Indonesian president, Macron reiterated his commitment to advancing the two-state solution, saying: “There are no double standards” in France’s policy regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Middle East. “Only a political solution will bring peace and long-term stability,” the French president said in Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital. “Together with Saudi Arabia, we will soon organize a conference in New York focused on Gaza to renew momentum for recognizing a Palestinian state, as well as recognizing the state of Israel and its right to live in peace and security in the region.”
The first conference, led by France, will take place in Paris from June 12 to 14, focusing on "peace, security and recognition of two states (Israel and Palestine)." The second conference will be held at the United Nations headquarters in New York from June 17 to 20, where, together with Saudi Arabia, France will call for the recognition of a Palestinian state. Subianto and Macron expressed hope that these conferences would promote “mutual recognition between Israel and Palestine.”
It remains unclear whether the conference in New York next month will result in any formal declaration recognizing Palestine or Israel from Arab nations. However, diplomats and experts in the West believe Macron leans toward recognizing a Palestinian state—a move that could further strain relations between Paris and Jerusalem. France is hoping that many European countries, including Belgium, Portugal, and Luxembourg, will join the initiative.
Relations between France and Israel are already tense. Just two weeks ago, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Macron of siding with a “murderous Islamist terrorist organization” and echoing its “false propaganda,” after Macron sharply criticized Netanyahu’s policies, saying they left “half a million people facing hunger—an embarrassment.”
Two months ago, Subianto announced that Indonesia was willing to temporarily host injured residents from Gaza who had been wounded during the war. “We are ready to receive the wounded and even send planes to bring them here. Initially, we estimate around 1,000 Gazans will arrive,” said the president of the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation.
He added that the country would initially accept the injured, traumatized children, and orphans. He also said that he had instructed his foreign minister to discuss the evacuation of Gazans with Palestinian representatives and other regional parties. According to him, the Gazans would remain in Indonesia while they recover and return only if it becomes safe for them to do so.
As early as June, Subianto declared that Indonesia was “ready to accept around 1,000 Gazan refugees and provide them with medical treatment.” At the time, he called the proposal for a hostage exchange and ceasefire “an important step in the right direction” and added: “We are even willing to send a peacekeeping force to Gaza to enforce the ceasefire if necessary.” Regarding the war in Gaza and the IDF’s activities in Rafah, he stated that “a comprehensive investigation into the violence there must be launched.”
Indonesia, home to approximately 280 million people, is the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation. Around a year ago, Ynet revealed that secret talks had led to an agreement to normalize relations with Israel, in exchange for Israel withdrawing its opposition to Indonesia joining the OECD.
However, despite progress in relations between the two countries, the outbreak of war prompted thousands to take to the streets of Jakarta to protest Israel’s actions in Gaza. Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags, carried banners displaying images of casualties from Gaza, and depicted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with devil horns, alongside the caption: “Israel is a terrorist.”
Since the war began, numerous Muslim groups in Indonesia have vowed to “support Palestinians and condemn Israel,” while calling for a ceasefire. Indonesian government officials have also made their stance clear regarding the conflict between Israel and Hamas. In November 2023, many officials, including politicians, ministers, and religious leaders, held a “major demonstration” in the capital to express solidarity with Palestine, branding the event as part of the “Indonesian people’s alliance for the protection of Palestine.”