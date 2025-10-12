Revealed: Yahya Sinwar’s handwritten blueprint for the October 7 massacre

"The gates must be breached in several locations so as to allow the forces to flow in during the next waves of the raid. Ten to fifteen minutes after the start of the attack — it is essential to mobilize all the forces in accordance with the plan": thus wrote Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader in Gaza, who was killed by the IDF in October last year , in his own handwriting at the start of a directive and preparatory document for the October 7 massacre.

The document, published and analyzed by the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center, was prepared in August 2022 and spells out in detail the precise instructions for the terrorists. It includes directives on how to invade, the window of opportunity to “establish facts on the ground,” instructions to slaughter civilians, trample fallen IDF soldiers, burn homes and the directive to document all atrocities as a tool of psychological warfare.

Analysts said that Sinwar’s directive did not content itself merely with large‑scale slaughter but sought “a fundamental strategic shift in the situation on the ground through continued physical control of command centers, communications and IDF bases — so as to freeze a new reality.”

The report features sections of the six‑page document, which was located by IDF forces in Gaza, and dissected its layout: from the raid plan — which included phases of diversion and infiltration — through clear instructions to expand the fighting — and into a “war of consciousness,” which included orders to massacre civilians, film it and disseminate the footage. Among other aims, analysts explained, Sinwar hoped to leverage those recordings to gain support in the Arab world and recruit other “resistance” elements into attacks against Israel.

A New York Times investigation published Saturday states the document was discovered by an IDF special force operating at the site where Mohammed Sinwar , the Hamas leader's brother, was eliminated, deep beneath the European Hospital in Khan Younis.

The Times also disclosed, for the first time, recordings collected by Unit 8200 in which Hamas terrorists and commanders are heard strictly following the instructions Sinwar laid out in the document, including in massacring civilians, setting homes on fire and broadcasting the atrocities.

'Intensive' operations in the weeks prior to and the moment of invasion

Meir Amit Center analysts noted that the document indicates the slain leader “identified the IDF’s vulnerabilities and his instructions were designed to exploit those failings to maximize gains, even before the attack and especially during the opening stages of the raid.”

In the opening portion of the guidelines, written more than a year before the war broke out, Sinwar wrote that “in the preliminary stage of the raid, it is essential that forces make intensive movements, weeks before any action, in a way the enemy will see as routine activity. This will serve as camouflage for the big move (the raid). It must be ensured that this happens, especially in the areas where the operation is to take place.”

And so it did. Researchers observed several anomalous events near the border in late August and early September 2023. Demonstrations near the fence included throwing stones and explosive devices at IDF forces, and attempts were made to scale the barrier. In addition, bobcats and heavy equipment were seen leveling terrain and paving access routes, under the pretext of re‑establishing “return camps.”

Sinwar explained in his letter that the invasion stage into Israeli territory should begin with “breaching (the gates) to allow the flow of forces in the succeeding raid waves.” He specified that several breach points be selected — “at least one in the Erez border crossing area, one in the Nahal Oz area and a third opposite the central camps.” He further instructed that “bulldozers must advance, open the gates and level the roads, removing barbed wire and clearing obstacles such as dirt embankments and fortifications.”

He estimated that this breach phase would take about ten to fifteen minutes — after which “forces must be timed according to the prepared plan and in as many locations as possible.” He instructed forces to be “ready to reinforce the attack to expand it,” and also to carry out “defensive effort, if needed.” He ordered brigade commanders to prepare contingencies for forces that would be deployed under instructions from the “central operations commander” of Hamas’ military wing, and stressed: “There must be a clear division in line with the plan.”

Staggered raids and Sinwar’s objectives for each brigade

In his directive, Sinwar detailed the different raid waves terrorists would use to enter Israeli territory and the attack objectives for each Hamas brigade. “The plan must include stages or waves,” Sinwar wrote, as indeed occurred during the massacre. “The first is the initial assault wave, and there are second, third and fourth waves. Each wave is predefined and has its own documents, maps and targets kept in sealed envelopes held by the brigade commander.”

He said brigade commanders would receive orders according to “developments on the ground and situational assessments,” and he instructed the terrorists: “The objectives of the northern brigade should be primarily toward the coastal cluster. The Gaza brigade will move toward targets to the northeast. The central camps brigade will move in the same direction with a tilt toward the east. The Khan Younis brigade will focus on targets to the east. The Rafah brigade will move to the southeast.”

He stressed: “The full set of objectives for each brigade must be ready, known and organized so that the most important battles and targets are engaged in the second wave, and then the subsequent priorities are engaged in the third wave and so on.”

Sinwar’s guidelines said Hamas terrorists would lead the breaches into Israel in the opening waves, and other Palestinian factions would join later. Meir Amit researchers noted that IDF after‑action investigations confirmed that hundreds of fighters from other terror groups joined only in the third raid wave.

Sinwar instructed his commanders: “Fifteen minutes after the start of the initial attack, contact must be made with other Palestinian factions to summon them and request that they mass forces as quickly as possible to integrate them orderly into the operational plan.”

'Enemy collapse,' a window of opportunity and the risk of reversal

The slain Hamas leader wrote in the August 2022 directive that “there may be indications of the enemy’s collapse early on.” Therefore, he instructed, “we must be prepared to expand the attack to the maximum. The core of the plan must include control of centers of power and command over our main forces.” He added that Palestinian factions could be sent to population centers, but “our forces (Hamas) must concentrate on defined and important targets and on key positions.”

Sinwar also ordered that, during the opening of the raid, brigade commanders and their deputies should not initially take part, writing that “at a certain stage the battalion commanders will advance to conduct operations in the sectors assigned to them. It may be necessary for brigade commanders or their deputies to advance, and this requires examination of how to manage the command center because there will be a need to control a very large area and military capabilities.”

“If we are not ready to exploit the opportunity to the end,” Sinwar wrote, “then the enemy might succeed in seizing the chaos and move to a counteroffensive, or receive outside assistance, and the situation will reverse against us in the worst way.” He ordered that “it is essential to be ready for a flow of forces and to expand the attack to the maximum during the first six to ten hours in order to establish concrete facts on the ground so that any counterattack will become impossible.”

The directive to carry out atrocities and to broadcast them 'to sow fear and dread'

The Meir Amit center noted that Sinwar emphasized the psychological dimension of the assault by broadcasting the massacre in real time “to terrorize the Israeli public and undermine its security.” Sinwar also hoped the dissemination of images would drive the “Islamic nation” to join the campaign against Israel.

“Ensure images are released that will produce a burst of ecstasy, frenzy and momentum among our people, especially in the West Bank, among the ’interior’ (Arab citizens of Israel) and in Jerusalem,” he wrote. “This is to spur them to respond to the calls, to go out and rise up, and at the same time to sow fear and dread in the enemy.”

Sinwar told unit commanders they must “ensure those actions are carried out deliberately. That is, record and broadcast the images as quickly as possible.” He specified the atrocities he wanted to see, including: trampling on soldiers’ heads, point‑blank shootings, stabbing people with knives and blowing up tanks. He added that “events that will produce terrifying images must be planned in advance.”

He asked terrorists to detonate car bombs inside a post or building to create “huge fire,” and to document “heart‑rending scenes of appalling destruction.” He said such pictures would “strike terror into their hearts.” He also ordered organizing several arson operations to burn entire neighborhoods or a kibbutz, instructing: “Spray the place with fuel or diesel from a special tanker, burn the place and broadcast the images.”

How Sinwar’s instructions were implemented on October 7

The report said the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, “fully implemented Sinwar’s guidance both in the brutality of the terrorists and in the documentation.” Images of killings, massacres and abductions were broadcast live on Hamas channels and on social accounts of terrorists who took part in the raid, and some posed as journalists.

The center added that captured documents found on terrorists who participated in the terror attack showed how the Hamas leadership and the military command directed fighters on the ground “to act with cruelty against Jews.” Among the items the center displayed was a note found in the pocket of a Hamas commander killed in fighting around the Gaza border region that instructed: kill as many Jews as possible, behead them, rip out their hearts and livers - presented under an Islamic guise.