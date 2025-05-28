Netanyahu confirms: Israel killed Hamas Gaza leader Mohammed Sinwar

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Wednesday during a speech in the Knesset Plenum that Israel had killed senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar earlier this month.

Sinwar, the terror group's top military leader and younger brother of Yahya Sinwar, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis.

According to the Washington Post, the strike, which occurred on May 13,

Arab media also reported earlier this month that the body of Sinwar was found in the ruins of a Hamas tunnel complex in Khan Younis, five days after it was bombed by the IDF.

