Netanyahu confirms: Israel killed Hamas Gaza leader Mohammed Sinwar

Sinwar, terror group's top military leader and younger brother of Yahya Sinwar, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis earlier this month, along with several other high-ranking officials

Ynet|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Gaza
Hamas
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Wednesday during a speech in the Knesset Plenum that Israel had killed senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar earlier this month.
Sinwar, the terror group's top military leader and younger brother of Yahya Sinwar, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis.
1 View gallery
תקיפות בבית החולים האירופאי בחאן יונסתקיפות בבית החולים האירופאי בחאן יונס
(Photo: Reuters)
According to the Washington Post, the strike, which occurred on May 13, targeted an underground tunnel where senior Hamas officials had convened, breaching the group's usual security protocols.
Arab media also reported earlier this month that the body of Sinwar was found in the ruins of a Hamas tunnel complex in Khan Younis, five days after it was bombed by the IDF.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Sinwar, known for maintaining a low profile and nicknamed "The Shadow," was instrumental in Hamas' military operations and had succeeded his brother Yahya as the de facto leader in Gaza after Yahya's death in a clash with Israeli forces in October 2024. His death reportedly leaves a significant void in Hamas' leadership structure.
The remains of 10 others, described as his aides, were also uncovered, including Muhammed Shabaneh who was the commander of the Rafah brigade.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""