Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
29C
התיעוד הסורי שפורסם
Alleged Israeli strikes in Syria earlier this week
IDF chief Lieutenant-General Aviv Kochavi

IDF chief says Israel struck 'third country' during latest Gaza campaign

Kochavi says during 55-hour Operation Breaking Dawn, Israeli Air Force also attacked in an unnamed country "to maintain security stability along the rest of Israel's borders'

Korin Elbaz Alush, Yoav Zitun |
Published: 08.18.22, 17:06
Israel's chief of staff revealed Thursday that the military carried out an attack in "a third unnamed country" during the operation in Gaza against Islamic Jihad earlier this month.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • "Ten days ago, in 55 hours of operational activity, Israel carried out the targeted killing of Islamic Jihad commander Tayseer Jabari with great precision," he said, referring to the targeted killing that kickstarted Operation Breaking Dawn, which in turn was sparked by the arrest of the Islamic Jihad chief in the West Bank, Bassam al-Saadi.
    2 View gallery
    כנס החינוך השנתי של המרכז לשלטון מקומי    כנס החינוך השנתי של המרכז לשלטון מקומי
    IDF chief Lieutenant-General Aviv Kochavi
    (Photo: Yariv Katz)
    "While security forces were carrying out arrest raids in the West Bank, the military also performed strikes in a third country to maintain security stability along the rest of Israel's borders," Lieutenant-General Aviv Kochavi said.
    The IDF chief likely referred to an attack in Syria, which is not uncommon. In past IDF operations in the Strip, the military always maintained its maneuverability along its northern border.
    2 View gallery
    התיעוד הסורי שפורסם    התיעוד הסורי שפורסם
    Alleged Israeli strikes in Syria earlier this week
    Earlier this week, Syria reported an Israeli missile strike near the port city of Tartus, which was aimed at several military sites of the Syrian regime that also housed Iran-backed militias.
    During the strike, three soldiers were killed and three others were wounded, and the attack caused material damage.

    Talkbacks for this article 0