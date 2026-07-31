CBS report: US and Israel discussed joint strike on Iran as early as this weekend

The United States and Israel are planning one of the most significant bombing operations to date against Iran’s energy infrastructure , CBS reported this evening, citing several sources. According to the report, the strikes could take place this weekend in order to complete them before trading begins on Wall Street on Monday, amid concerns about their impact on the global economy and the U.S. economy in particular. However, the report said the timing has not yet been finalized.

According to several American sources who spoke with the network, Israel has been briefed on the plans and is coordinating the moves with the United States. However, the president has not yet given the final order. If Israel decides to join the strikes, it would be the first time it returns to fighting since the ceasefire, aside from the brief exchange of fire following the launches toward Israel.

Netanyahu and Trump ( Photo: Maayan Toaf, GPO )

According to sources briefed on the matter, the strike plan was discussed during a Cabinet meeting President Donald Trump held yesterday at Camp David. One source said that several of Trump’s advisers involved in political matters expressed strong opposition to the move.

According to two sources who spoke with CBS, possible targets for the strikes include energy infrastructure, including power plants and refineries. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told CBS in response: “As President Trump said at his cabinet meeting today, the United States will win, and Iran will not have a nuclear weapon under his watch.”

An Israeli official told the US network that when Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Tuesday, Netanyahu presented him with three options for continuing the war, including military strikes focused on overland supply routes.

As noted, Trump held a Cabinet meeting yesterday at the presidential retreat in Camp David and broadcast it live for the first time. During the meeting, he said: “We’re in for five months, and we have obliterated their (Iran) military capacity. Again, they’ve got some left, but soon they won’t have some left.”

According to Trump, “We’ve done an amazing job here, we’re in there for five months, and if you look at Vietnam, they were there for 20 years.”

Trump went on to discuss developments in Iran and the Middle East, saying: “We'll be hitting them very hard. And at some point they'll say we just can't take it anymore. They always want to talk, but they break their word so often.” He added: “And they’ll go out and they’ll say, 'We never discussed nuclear.' And I say why, why do they say that? All they do is make me angry. You know, they just make me angry.”