Trump briefs Netanyahu on China trip as Iran strike question remains open

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Sunday evening with U.S. President Donald Trump in a call that lasted more than half an hour and ended shortly before the start of the limited security cabinet meeting. Trump briefed Netanyahu on the results of his visit to China, and the two discussed Iran.
An Israeli official said the question of a possible strike on Iran remains unresolved, adding that Trump still needs to make a decision and “be at peace with himself.” If he decides to renew fighting, the official said, Israel would likely be asked to join.
Against that backdrop, the dramatic killing of Hamas military chief Izz al-Din al-Haddad in Gaza on Friday may be seen as the first sign ahead of a possible return to fighting in the Strip. At the instruction of the political echelon, the IDF is preparing for a renewed high-intensity campaign against terrorist organizations in Gaza and is updating its operational plans.
But that does not mean fighting will resume as soon as tomorrow morning. Much depends on developments regarding Iran. Trump does not want distractions. If he succeeds in pressuring the Iranians into an agreement, he may give Israel a green light to act to disarm Hamas — or something else could happen: Hamas may soften its position and agree to disarm voluntarily. For now, that is not happening.
An Israeli official familiar with the details said Trump is not giving Israel a free hand in Gaza, but is allowing action against specific threats.
“Trump is not giving us a free hand in Gaza, but he is giving a green light to act against ‘ticking bombs,’ such as the Radwan Force commander in Beirut and the head of Hamas’ military wing in Gaza,” the official said. “Surgical and targeted operations, yes. High-intensity war, less so.”
Israeli officials assess that the U.S. president will not allow a return to fighting in Gaza before there is a decision on the Iranian issue. They also believe that a decisive outcome against Iran could cause Hamas to soften its stance. If Tehran suffers a heavy blow, Hamas may understand the message. But if not, Trump may authorize Israel to finish the job.
Either way, Israeli assessments regarding the Iranian front point toward a possible renewal of fighting.
On the northern front, negotiations between Israel and Lebanon are advancing, but the situation resembles the dynamic with Hamas: there is no real chance of disarming Hezbollah through an agreement. The Lebanese cannot do so, and do not want to. This front, too, depends on developments in Iran.
If the Islamic Republic is dealt a significant blow and Hezbollah loses its main source of funding, the Shiite terrorist organization may understand the situation it is in and reach quiet understandings with the Lebanese government on disarmament and integration into the army and police.
For now, however, despite the heavy blows they have sustained, the Iranians continue to funnel money to Hezbollah. According to an Israeli official, negotiations with Lebanon are progressing on the framework, but not on the substance.
First published: 17:57, 05.17.26