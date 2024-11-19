Trump opposes Israeli West Bank sovereignty move, senior Republicans say

Despite enthusiasm from the Israeli right and pro-Israel conservatives following Donald Trump’s election as U.S. president, senior Republicans say Trump opposes applying Israeli sovereignty to Judea and Samaria, the biblical names for the areas of the West Bank.
"Trump will not approve annexation," said a senior Republican senator close to the president-elect, calling such a move "a mistake for Israel" that would worsen its international standing. The senator’s remarks follow speculation that recent Trump appointments, including Mike Huckabee as U.S. ambassador to Israel, signal support for annexation.
Reports suggest Trump is concerned annexation could derail efforts to secure normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, a top priority for the incoming administration. Veteran Senator Lindsey Graham is working on a deal to finalize the normalization agreement, coordinating with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, outgoing President Joe Biden and Trump himself. Sources say Graham sees bipartisan Senate approval of a U.S.-Saudi defense pact as key to achieving normalization.
In Israel, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has labeled 2025 the "year of sovereignty," signaling annexation ambitions. However, senior Israeli political sources suggest Smotrich’s rhetoric is aimed at shoring up support among his base amid controversies over the ultra-Orthodox draft exemption law.
While the settlers prepare to push annexation plans under the new U.S. administration, the likelihood of American recognition remains uncertain. Analysts say it could hinge on concessions to Palestinians as part of a broader Trump-led regional deal, raising questions about Smotrich and far-right ally Itamar Ben-Gvir’s willingness to compromise.
Smotrich has expressed frustration with the outgoing Biden administration's embargo on working with him, saying, "I look forward to working with the elected administration to strengthen economic and commercial ties." At a faction meeting last week, he called Trump's victory "an important opportunity for Israel," adding, "We were a step away from applying sovereignty, and now is the time to do it."
Smotrich reiterated his opposition to a Palestinian state, citing "broad consensus in the coalition and opposition that it would endanger Israel’s existence."
