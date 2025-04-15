Report: Israel ceasefire proposal includes talks on Hamas disarmament and end of war

Israel has presented a new ceasefire proposal to Hamas that includes a 45-day pause in fighting, the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and the eventual disarmament of the terror group, according to Arab media reports and Israeli officials.

The proposal, passed to Hamas by Egypt and confirmed by multiple Arab outlets Monday, calls for the release of 10 hostages in exchange for 120 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences. It also outlines a framework for a permanent ceasefire and the removal of Hamas' weapons.

Hamas said it is reviewing the offer “with a high level of national responsibility” and intends to respond once internal consultations are complete.

The deal, as reported, would begin with the release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander on the first day, as a gesture to the United States. On the second day, Hamas would free five hostages in exchange for 66 inmates serving life terms and 611 others from Gaza.

The plan prohibits public ceremonies for the hostages' release and includes safeguards to ensure humanitarian aid reaches only civilians. After the second phase, aid and supplies for displaced Palestinians would be allowed in, and Israeli forces would begin to reposition in Rafah and northern Gaza.

Negotiations on “the day after” — including Hamas' disarmament and a permanent truce — would begin on the third day. On day seven, Hamas would release four more hostages in exchange for 54 prisoners serving life terms and 500 other detainees from Gaza arrested after Hamas' Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces would then redeploy east of Salah al-Din Street, previously used by Gazans returning north before the last ceasefire collapsed.

On day ten, Hamas would provide information on the remaining living hostages in exchange for information about Palestinian detainees. On day 20, it would return the remains of 16 deceased hostages in exchange for 160 Palestinian bodies.

Negotiations for a permanent ceasefire are to be completed within 45 days. If successful, all remaining hostages — living and dead — would be released. A temporary ceasefire could be extended by mutual agreement. Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen reported that Egypt, Qatar and the United States are increasing efforts to secure a lasting truce.

An Israeli security official said a deal could be reached within two to three weeks but noted that gaps remain. “Israel is aiming to secure the release of nine or 10 living hostages, and this is being coordinated with the United States,” the official said. “Hamas is willing to release seven or eight, but with conditions we cannot accept.”

“The military pressure is working,” the official added. “They’re running out of gas, food and fuel. Conditions in northern Gaza are worsening, and public pressure is mounting on Hamas. Combined military and diplomatic pressure is likely to push them toward an agreement.”

Senior Hamas officials have objected to the disarmament clause. A representative told Al Jazeera the group was surprised that the Egyptian-mediated proposal included language calling for the terror group’s disarmament, and that Egypt had insisted no ceasefire deal could be reached without it. Hamas told Egypt it categorically rejected that condition, saying a ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal must come first.

Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior Hamas official abroad, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “demanding a surrender agreement” with conditions “designed to sabotage any ceasefire.” He said disarmament “is not on the table and will not happen,” and insisted Hamas is ready to release all hostages in a single phase in return for a ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal. “Surrender is not an option,” he said. “We will not raise a white flag.”

Netanyahu spoke Monday evening with the mothers of hostages Tamir Nimrodi, Avinatan Or and Eitan Horn. According to his office, he described intense negotiations underway and reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to bringing home all hostages — living and deceased.

Separately, Saudi-based Al-Sharq reported that after a Hamas delegation left Cairo, Israel demanded that the new agreement include a continued IDF presence in buffer zones , including newly reached positions. This demand reportedly contradicts a January agreement that called for Israeli withdrawal from certain areas.

Unnamed sources told the network that Egypt conveyed U.S. assurances to Hamas that the talks were serious, and that President Donald Trump expressed readiness to announce the ceasefire himself to demonstrate U.S. commitment. The sources added that Hamas’ response may hinge on guarantees provided by mediators regarding the enforcement of any agreement.