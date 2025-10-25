Erdogan’s “power equation”: Turkey’s anti-Israel incitement grows as effigy of Netanyahu hung from crane

When U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance was asked during his visit to Israel about Turkey’s support for Hamas, he implied it was an issue of the past and urged all sides to move beyond their “hatred” in the conflict. “We are focused on the future and on peace, and the sides are ready to commit to that,” he said at the American command center in Kiryat Gat, which oversees implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, a deal in which Turkey plays a central role.

Yet as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan deepens his involvement in Gaza, it appears unlikely he will easily abandon his backing of Hamas or his hostility toward Israel. In Turkey itself, incitement that Erdogan has fueled with repeated comparisons of Israel to the Nazis and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hitler continues unabated.

Hanged from a crane: In Turkey, protesters “executed” a Netanyahu effigy ( From X )

On Saturday, protesters in the northeastern city of Trabzon hung an effigy of Netanyahu from a crane and attached a sign that read in Turkish: “NETANYAHU’YA İDAM,” or “Death penalty for Netanyahu.” According to Turkish media, the stunt was organized by Kemal Sağlam, an anti-Israel activist and professor of visual communication at Artvin Çoruh University. Sağlam told local outlets that the display was intended to draw attention to what he called Israel’s war crimes in Gaza. “The right to life of women, children, and innocent civilians in Gaza is being systematically violated. The world must not remain silent in the face of this crime. This act is symbolic. The real test must take place in international courts,” he said.

Turkey has played a central role in negotiations over the Gaza ceasefire and the hostage deal, with reports suggesting Ankara’s pressure on Hamas was key to its agreement to release all living hostages in the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan.

2 View gallery Erdogan and the Turkish incitement display: A Netanyahu effigy hung from a crane ( Photo: Sean Gallup/ Getty Images )

Erdogan, who has long sought to expand Ankara’s regional influence and win Trump’s approval for a strategic F-35 acquisition deal, remains active in ceasefire stabilization talks. Against the backdrop of Israel’s opposition to Turkish participation in an international stabilization force slated to operate in Gaza, Erdogan declared Sunday that his country plays a vital role in every issue across the Middle East and beyond.

“From Syria to Gaza, from the Gulf to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, no equation can exist without Turkey,” Erdogan said in a speech at a conference in Istanbul, as Turkey works to rebuild ties with Syria’s new regime and renew mediation between Moscow and Kyiv. “Turkey is respected both in the region and worldwide, and it brings peace and stability,” he said. “With the crucial steps we are taking, we are becoming a global power. Today, when people think of peace, calm, and stability, they think of Turkey. When they think of compassion, mercy, and justice, this great nation comes to mind.”

Erdogan also addressed Gaza, claiming Hamas was abiding by the ceasefire despite evidence of the terror group delaying the return of hostages’ bodies and executing opponents, while accusing Israel of violations. “Turkey is doing everything in its power to support the ceasefire. Hamas is complying and clearly expressing its commitment. Israel, however, continues to violate it. The international community, especially the United States, must intensify its efforts to ensure Israel’s full compliance. Sufficient international pressure on Israel is essential,” Erdogan said.

2 View gallery “Gaza will rise again, without a doubt,” Erdogan vowed. A tent camp in Deir al-Balah ( Photo: Dawoud Abu Alkas/ Reuters )

According to Turkey’s Anadolu news agency, Erdogan also called for sanctions and an arms embargo on Israel to ensure it fulfills its promises.

He further pledged Turkey’s commitment to Gaza’s reconstruction, amid reports that Washington is considering allowing rebuilding only in areas still under Israeli control until Hamas is fully disarmed. “We will rebuild Gaza together,” Erdogan vowed. “This is not something Turkey, Egypt, or the Gulf states can do alone. It requires coordination and collective effort. We have held comprehensive discussions on every aspect. Gaza will rise again, without a doubt.”

Erdogan said the situation in Gaza is a test for the entire Muslim world and expressed hope that Muslims everywhere will stand firm and honorably with their brothers in Gaza.

Despite Erdogan’s declarations, Turkey’s exact role in Gaza remains unclear. Israel continues to oppose the deployment of Turkish troops as part of the planned international stabilization force under Trump’s plan. Washington has indicated it will not impose Turkish participation on Israel but has acknowledged that Turkey has a constructive role to play in Gaza.

According to The Guardian, Turkey is unlikely to join the 5,000-strong multinational force expected to be led by Egypt due to Israel’s veto. The British outlet, known for its critical stance toward Israel, described Turkey’s exclusion as controversial, citing its role as a guarantor of the ceasefire and the strength of its military.