'Complete fake': 'Fauda' star Idan Amedi responds to a political post circulated in his name

Fauda star Idan Amedi responded sharply Saturday night to a post circulated on social media in his name, which he said falsely attributed a political quote to him.
His remarks came after a Facebook page called “Our Israel” published a photo of Amedi alongside a post reading: “A hint to vote for Bibi? Singer Idan Amedi in a heartfelt text: ‘I did not sacrifice my life for a left-wing government. Make the right choice in the upcoming elections.’”
In a story posted to his Instagram account, the singer made clear that the post was “complete fake news” and said he intends to file a defamation lawsuit against the Facebook page that published the false claim.
“I opened my phone after Shabbat, after the funerals of my friends. It saddens me that I even have to respond and say this is complete fake news,” Amedi wrote. “Such a lie corrupts the memory of my friends who went into battle and sacrificed their lives for the entire people of Israel. Without hesitation and without thought. Some voted one way and some another, but there was friendship, respect and truth among them, and I miss them and those qualities every day.
“Election season is approaching, and with it will come lies and poison from every direction,” he wrote. “Please leave bereaved families, wounded IDF soldiers and returned hostages out of the equation. Do not try to place us on one side or another. Do not interpret our art and our pain according to a political agenda. Be alert to lies, do not spread them.”
Amedi ended with a call to his followers to carefully verify statements attributed to him: “If you did not see me say something with my own voice and face, or on my official social media pages, assume it is a lie. Please spread the truth.”
At the end of the story, he added: “The defamation lawsuit is on the way. The money will be donated to the IDF Disabled Veterans Organization.”
Amedi has served in the reserves as a combat soldier in the Combat Engineering Corps since October 7. In January 2024, he was seriously wounded during fighting in the Gaza Strip and evacuated to Sheba Medical Center while sedated and on a ventilator, with shrapnel in his body. He was later released to continue rehabilitation at home.
At a news conference after his release, he said: “My body and soul were indeed wounded, but my spirit is stronger than ever. I will return to create, to sing, I will return to act.”
He has since returned to the stage with his album “Superman” and a new concert tour, but in April announced he would forgo Independence Day performances because of the difficulty of the sharp transition from Memorial Day to Independence Day celebrations.
First published: 11:49, 05.10.26