Top photos of 2024: The images that captivated the world

A photo of a female soldier in civilian clothes carrying a weapon at Tel Aviv’s Babka Bakery ranked fifth among the most-viewed Instagram posts of 2024 by Reuters, the world’s largest news agency.

Even without the soldier’s photo, captured by Serbian photographer Marko Đurica, the wars in Gaza and Lebanon dominated the list, with 17 out of 53 entries related to the conflicts.

The 11th spot featured an image of a vehicle from the World Central Kitchen (WCK) convoy in Deir al-Balah, which was struck by the IDF , resulting in the deaths of seven WCK staff members.

Israeli photographer Amir Cohen took the 15th spot with a photo capturing the interception of Iranian missiles over Ashkelon last April . Another of his images, documenting the second wave of the Iranian attack in October , ranked 35th.

Right after Cohen's first image, in 16th place, was a photo of a Palestinian woman, Buthayna Abu Jazar, mourning over the body of her son Hamza, killed in an Israeli attack on Rafah last May.

At 19th was a photograph of a two-year-old girl receiving treatment in a hospital for third-degree burns following an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon.

The 21st spot went to an image of members of the "Squad," the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, wearing keffiyehs during President Joe Biden’s speech in Congress last March. The photo featured Rashida Tlaib, Summer Lee and Cori Bush.

At 29th place, an Iranian teenage girl cries out to the heavens during the funeral of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Tehran .

At 39th, a photo of Rachel Goldberg-Polin, the mother of Hersh, who was kidnapped on October 7 and killed in Hamas captivity , breaking down during her speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Putin in North Korea, Biden bites a baby

The top spot went to a stunning image of an airplane passing by the total solar eclipse over North America on April 8 this year.

In second place was a photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un laughing together during a car ride in Pyongyang.

Adding to the bizarre category, the eighth spot featured a playful image of U.S. President Joe Biden nibbling on a baby’s leg during the traditional White House Halloween celebration.

At 10th place is a photo of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. And no, it’s not the iconic fist-pump photo after the assassination attempt . We’re talking about a close-up of Trump’s face, with a fly perched on it. (Trump is known for complaining about flies interrupting his speeches).

At 28th place, Trump’s famous fist-pump photo, which many believe secured his election victory, made it onto the list. Moments following the assassination attempt were also memorialized, with the 42nd spot featuring a collage of Trump supporters at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, wearing bandaged ears in solidarity.

Student protests in support of the Palestinians in the U.S. also earned recognition. 13th Place featured a Palestinian student in a keffiyeh and graduation cap during his commencement ceremony at the University of Denver.

At 44th place, a drone photo captured an abandoned protest camp at the University of Toronto after a judge ordered demonstrators to vacate the premises. On the grass, the words "We Will Return" were painted as a defiant message.