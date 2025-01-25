IDF blocks passage of displaced to northern Gaza over withholding civilian hostage

IDF disperses Gazan crowd

5 View gallery Arbel Yehoud ( Photo: Zain JAAFAR / AFP, Jack GUEZ / AFP )

The Prime Minister's Office announced that until her release is arranged, the Netzarim Corridor to the northern Gaza Strip will not be opened as stipulated in the cease-fire agreement. At the same time, Israel is working with the Americans to pressure Qatar to expedite Arbel's release.

On Saturday afternoon, Palestinians reported that the IDF fired at displaced people who were trying to return to northern Gaza. At another location, on Salah a-Din Street, there was also IDF fire, reportedly killing one Gazan and wounding another.

According to the IDF spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari: "Over the past day, IDF troops operated against threats posed to them in the Gaza Strip. IDF troops identified several gatherings of dozens of suspects that posed a threat to the forces. The troops fired warning shots to address the threat. ‏Contrary to the reports made over the past several hours, the IDF only fired warning shots to distance the suspects, and did not aim to shoot the suspects or to cause harm."

5 View gallery Gazans waiting to return north ( Photo: AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana )





5 View gallery Gazans waiting to return north ( Photo: AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana )

"We emphasize that, as of now, we are unaware of any harm caused to the suspects as a result of the shooting. The IDF is determined to fully maintain the terms of the agreement to return the hostages. The IDF is prepared for any scenario and will take any necessary actions to thwart any immediate threat to IDF soldiers. The IDF calls the residents of Gaza to follow its announcements and avoid approaching the troops deployed in the area," he added.

A senior figure in one of the Palestinian terrorist organizations told the Al-Mayadeen network that "Israel's lack of commitment to withdraw from the Netzarim Corridor in Gaza threatens to halt the implementation of the remaining terms of the agreement." Meanwhile, an Egyptian source earlier told the AP that the issue of Arbel Yehoud's release and the withdrawal from Netzarim is a "minor matter" that the mediators are working to resolve.

5 View gallery Hamas delays return of Gazans by holding Arbel ( Photo: AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana )

The talks to resolve the issue are taking place behind the scenes, with Hamas claiming that the terror group has pledged to release Arbel next Saturday, while Israel is demanding guarantees for this. Israel is making it clear that the sooner Arbel is returned, the sooner the withdrawal from the Netzarim axis will begin. According to a source in the terrorist organizations, Arbel is a "soldier" linked to the "Israeli space program," but these are unfounded claims.

Israel has made it clear that Arbel Yehoud is alive and being held by another terror organization, but difficulties have arisen in transferring her to Hamas. Sources familiar with the details emphasized: "Israel did not want to create a situation where it agrees to a violation. This is not frivolity, but insisting the agreement is upheld after consultations."

The prime minister's spokesman denied Hamas' claims Saturday evening that Israel received a sign of life from Arbel. Israel also asked the Americans to pressure the Qataris to promote a solution to the crisis. Mossad chief David Barnea is also holding intensive talks with the Qatari prime minister to find a solution. A White House spokesperson said that they continue to push for Arbel Yehoud's release through negotiation channels.

One of the options being considered is that Hamas will give Israel a clear sign of life, or release her before the next time on Saturday. At the same time, there is concern that Hamas will further delay the list it was supposed to deliver on Saturday, which is supposed to list the number of living hostages.

5 View gallery Keith Segal and Sagui Dekel Chen ( Photo: Courtesy of the families )

In Hamas' view, Israel is also currently violating the agreement, and therefore there is no certainty that they will agree to hand over this list. The Qataris are making an effort to find a solution that will prevent the deal from collapsing.

Hamas has made accusation s against Israel, claiming that "the occupation is still delaying the implementation of the cease-fire and prisoner exchange conditions, by continuing to close al-Rashid Street and preventing the return of displaced persons from the south to the north. We hold the occupation responsible for any disruption in the implementation of the agreement and its implications for the other stations."

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Meanwhile, and in parallel with these reports, Arbel Yehoud's family said earlier that "our hearts are filled with joy over the return of Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Liri Albag and Naama Levy. We are waiting and looking forward to the moment when we can hug our Arbel as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, NBC reported that Keith Siegel who holds American citizenship will be released in one week on Saturday as well as Sagui Dekel-Chen. The remaining freed American citizens are scheduled to be released in a second phase. In Israel, however, they say that both are on the list, but there is still no certainty that this will happen. "There is no list yet," an Israeli source said in response to the report.