Israeli diplomats on the frontlines: New book reveals harrowing experiences abroad amid war

As Israeli symbols became targets, embassies faced both psychological and physical attacks. In Poland, Ambassador Yacov Livne recalled how lawmaker Grzegorz Braun extinguished a menorah in Parliament. "The act was widely condemned, but he continues to serve—now in the European Parliament—and turned the red fire extinguisher into his trademark, appearing with it in media and on billboards," Livne wrote.

