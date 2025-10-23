Vance slams West Bank sovereignty vote during visit, says he took it 'personally'

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance on Thursday sharply criticized the Knesset’s preliminary approval of a bill to apply Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank, calling it “a very stupid political stunt” and saying he was “personally” offended by it during his farewell remarks at Ben Gurion Airport.

“That was weird. I was sort of confused by that,” Vance said before departing Israel. “If it was a political stunt, it was a very stupid political stunt—and I personally take some insult to it."

Vance said he was initially confused by the legislation, which passed by a single vote while he was visiting. “When I asked about it, somebody told me that it was a political stunt that had no practical significance, it was purely symbolic,” he noted. “The West Bank is not going to be annexed by Israel. The policy of the Trump administration is that the West Bank will not be annexed by Israel. That would continue to be our policy, and if people want to take symbolic votes, they can do that, but we certainly weren't happy about it.”

The vote, introduced by MK Avi Maoz of the hardline Noam party, moved forward despite a request from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to pull the bill. Its passage embarrassed Netanyahu, particularly in light of U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent public opposition to any West Bank annexation . Another preliminary bill—introduced by Avigdor Liberman to annex the settlement of Ma’ale Adumim—also passed. Likud MK Yuli Edelstein defied party lines by voting in favor, leading to his removal from the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

Vance’s remarks underscored growing tensions between Washington and Jerusalem, particularly as the U.S. intensifies oversight of the Gaza ceasefire deal. A senior Israeli official described the current dynamic with Washington as “frantic,” adding, “They’re going full bore—the level of U.S. involvement has broken all records.”

Top U.S. priorities include ensuring the return of all Israeli hostages from Gaza. Vance previously remarked that some of the bodies are buried deep underground and that locating them will take time. “We need patience,” he said, adding that Western media is amplifying every incident to portray the deal as a failure. Still, he stressed, he remains optimistic about maintaining the ceasefire.

Before his departure, Vance met with Defense Minister Israel Katz, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, military intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder and Operations Directorate head Maj. Gen. Itzik Cohen. He reiterated that the U.S. hopes an international stabilization force will ultimately lead the effort to demilitarize Hamas in Gaza.

“This will take time, and much depends on who joins the force,” Vance said. “Some countries will be effective, others may not be—but it will determine how we implement Phase Two of the plan.”

He added that, despite violations, both Israel and Hamas are largely adhering to the ceasefire. “After two years of war, it’s not perfect, but the goal now is long-term preservation.”

Later Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was expected to arrive in Israel. Before departing for the region, Rubio also criticized the sovereignty bill, saying it would "threaten" the Gaza peace agreement, reiterating the president's stated opposition to the move.

Earlier in the week, Vance met with Prime Minister Netanyahu, who insisted Hamas must have no presence in Gaza “the day after” the war ends. Netanyahu reportedly told Vance he would also oppose any Turkish military or humanitarian presence in the enclave , despite U.S. reassurances that Washington would not impose such deployments.