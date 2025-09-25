U.S. President Donald Trump declared Thursday that he would not allow Israel to annex the West Bank, following conversations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump issued one of his clearest statements yet on the matter.

“I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. I will not allow it. It’s not going to happen,” he said. “Whether I spoke with Bibi or not — and I did — I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. That’s enough. It’s time to stop now.”

Trump after talk with Netanyahu: 'I will not allow West Bank annexation. Not going to happen' ( Video: Reuters )

Trump made the statement just minutes after updating that he had spoken with Netanyahu ahead of the prime minister’s planned speech to the United Nations General Assembly at 4:00 p.m. Israel time . He also said he had met in New York with his son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff. Referring to the ongoing war in Gaza, Trump said, “I had a good conversation with Netanyahu. A hostage deal could happen soon.”

In recent days, Netanyahu has faced increasing pressure within his coalition to announce annexation steps in response to international momentum recognizing a Palestinian state — particularly after France spearheaded a push joined by countries such as the UK, Canada, and Australia. According to reports in American media, Trump has privately assured Arab leaders during meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly that he will not permit any Israeli annexation of the West Bank.

Trump’s statement Thursday was unambiguous: he will block any annexation — whether full, partial, symbolic, or limited to areas such as the Jordan Valley or settlement blocs. In some ways, the message may benefit Netanyahu politically. It offers him an external constraint he can cite in fending off pressure from more extreme members of his coalition. Netanyahu himself has never shown great enthusiasm for annexation, particularly after concluding that the international costs could be severe — potentially including sanctions or ruptures in diplomatic relations.

Still, Trump’s stance complicates Netanyahu’s position as well. It reinforces an image of Israel as subordinate to U.S. dictates and deprives Netanyahu of the one serious lever of deterrence Israel had in the current diplomatic crisis — leaving the prime minister with limited room to maneuver. In this context, any Israeli response to the recognition of Palestinian statehood may now be focused on diplomatic retaliation against France and the Palestinian Authority.

Trump addressed the General Assembly with a sharp message: “A Palestinian state is a reward for Hamas and for the atrocities it committed. Release the hostages now.”

Netanyahu has indeed considered a scenario of partial annexation, but given Israel’s fragile international standing, even this option now appears out of reach. The prime minister is left with very few tools to respond. Any diplomatic step against France would likely trigger reciprocal measures and an escalation of tensions.

Trump addressed the General Assembly with a sharp message: 'A Palestinian state is a reward for Hamas and for the atrocities it committed. Release the hostages now' ( Video: UN )

A central question now is whether Trump will support moves against the Palestinian Authority — particularly as his administration's emerging plan for ending the war includes the PA as a component of Gaza's future governance. Israeli officials believe Netanyahu will seek coordination with Trump on any such steps, but the tone and body language of the president — including his firm statement that “it’s time to stop” — raise doubts as to how far Washington will be willing to go in accommodating Israeli preferences.

In Israel, Trump’s remarks triggered strong reactions. MK Tzvi Sukkot of the Religious Zionism party posted on X: “Jewish sovereignty over the Jewish homeland does not depend on any external factor, however friendly it may be. In the face of Europe’s insane recognition of a Palestinian terror state, sovereignty must be applied already during this term.”

Likud MK Dan Illouz also responded, writing: “We love and appreciate President Trump for standing with Israel over the years. But the State of Israel is a sovereign nation, and the application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria — our historic homeland — is a decision for the Jewish people alone. No international body, even a great and beloved friend, can dictate how we relate to our land.”

Netanyahu’s upcoming speech at the UN: Messages to voters and to Washington

Earlier this week, Netanyahu said that any official Israeli response to the wave of recognitions for a Palestinian state would come only after his return from the United States. He landed in New York Thursday night and is expected to deliver his speech before the General Assembly Friday.

In that speech, Netanyahu plans to deliver two primary messages. The first is aimed at his political base in Israel. He intends to deliver a forceful Zionist speech in which he will attack French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders who recognized the Palestinian right to statehood. His message: “You are rewarding terror and rewarding Hamas — which continues to hold 48 of our hostages.” A preview of that line appeared in a statement the prime minister released before departing for the U.S.: “The shameful surrender of certain leaders to Palestinian terror will in no way obligate Israel. There will be no Palestinian state.”

1 View gallery ( Photo: PMO )

The second message is directed toward President Trump, ahead of their scheduled meeting on Monday at the White House. Netanyahu plans to signal his willingness to discuss a post-war settlement, as long as Israel’s key demands are met: the return of all hostages and the complete dismantling of Hamas. In his speech, he is expected to address the next phase of the war and to send a message to Arab countries that have recognized Palestinian statehood — signaling a readiness for international involvement under strict Israeli conditions.

Trump: 'Israel knows what I want'

Trump’s remarks on annexation were not his only notable comments in the past 24 hours. At the start of his meeting with Erdoğan, he said he believed the end of the war in Gaza may be approaching. “We are close to ending the war in Gaza. Israel knows what I want,” he said.

“The deal could happen today. Yes, it could be today. We have very strong dialogue with Saudi Arabia and — I would say — four or five leaders. We met with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE. We also met with Jordan. It was a great meeting — a really great meeting. I think a lot was decided there.”

He later reiterated, “I had a good conversation with Netanyahu. A hostage deal could happen soon.”

On Thursday evening, Netanyahu also met in New York with the president of Paraguay.

Trump expected to present Netanyahu with 21-point plan

In Israel, there is growing anticipation ahead of Monday’s meeting at the White House, where Trump is expected to present his comprehensive 21-point initiative to end the war . According to Israeli officials, the plan includes the creation of an international governance mechanism for Gaza, involving military forces from Arab and Muslim nations such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Indonesia — alongside limited participation by the Palestinian Authority.

While Israel is strongly opposed to PA involvement, the prevailing assessment in Jerusalem is that some role for the PA may be unavoidable. The Palestinian Authority would not serve as the central governing force but would participate in the broader mechanism. Officials believe this may be the only realistic framework to secure broad international backing for Gaza’s reconstruction and stabilization.

Netanyahu meets in New York with Paraguayan President Santiago Peña ( Video: GPO )

According to Israeli assessments, Trump is determined to bring about two key outcomes within the next two months: the release of all Israeli hostages and an end to the war in Gaza. His expected message to Netanyahu will be: “I’ve given you all the time you need. Do what you need to do — but let’s talk about an endgame. Maybe not tomorrow morning, but within a month or two.”