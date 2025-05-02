Shin Bet introduces new security measures for Netanyahu amid growing political tensions

Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency has implemented unprecedented protective measures for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, deploying advanced scanning equipment, sophisticated surveillance technology and enhanced screening protocols at public events.
The new security protocols include the use of a high-tech body scanner similar to those found in airports abroad, particularly in the United States. The machine, which has faced privacy-related criticism in other countries, requires individuals to raise their arms while being scanned. Security officers then review the images on monitors. Additional equipment for scanning footwear was also introduced.
The upgraded procedures were first used this week during the official memorial ceremony for victims of terror at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem and at the annual Bible quiz competition held the next day at the Jerusalem Theater. Netanyahu attended both events. The Israel Prize ceremony, where Netanyahu canceled his appearance at the last minute, did not feature the new scanners but did include special security cameras.
Security checks at these events were significantly intensified. Attendees were subjected to verbal questioning, including inquiries about how they received their invitations and their relationship to the host. Shin Bet agents also conducted manual pat-downs, aiming to prevent individuals from bringing protest signs into the venues. Some agents were seen wearing face masks during the screenings.
Due to the strict measures, the Bible quiz began before many audience members could enter the theater, with long lines reported outside. Some participants said they were asked to remove their kippahs, and even individuals holding high-level security credentials were subjected to searches that typically do not apply to them.
At the Israel Prize ceremony, where the new scanner was not in use, attendees reported being questioned at length. Those deemed suspicious were held aside, contributing to lengthy delays.
“The security was unprecedented,” one individual told Ynet. “It seemed like the alert level was raised to the highest possible. Whether it’s due to threats or the ongoing protests, it felt unusual and everyone noticed.” Another described the pat-downs as intrusive and distressing.
Additional changes to the Shin Bet’s VIP Protection Unit, known as Unit 730, were also observed. For the first time, all agents wore black face masks—not for health reasons, but to conceal their identities for potential overseas deployments. Body cameras, previously not used by the unit, were also introduced at these events.
In response to inquiries, the Shin Bet declined to comment, saying only: “We do not comment on security arrangements.”