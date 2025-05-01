Netanyahu: We will bring back the hostages, but ultimate goal is 'defeating our enemies'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that the return of hostages is not the primary goal of Israel's ongoing war . Instead, he emphasized that the ultimate objective is defeating Hamas and Israel's enemies.

Speaking at the conclusion of the World Bible Quiz for Jewish Youth, Netanyahu explained: "We continue to build our homeland, through fire and water. We have many objectives; we have brought back 147 lives, totaling 196, and there are still up to 24 alive. We want to bring back the remaining 59, but the ultimate goal of the war is the victory over our enemies."

Einav Zangauker, the mother of Matan Zangauker, a hostage held in Gaza, responded to Netanyahu's comments, saying: "I understand that Netanyahu has more important goals than bringing back my sick son, who has been chained and drinking water from a toilet in Hamas tunnels in Gaza for a year and a half. Given that, it is clear to me that in order to bring my son back, my goal from this moment on is to remove Netanyahu from power."

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which represents families of those kidnapped by Hamas, also responded, criticizing Netanyahu's statement. "Prime Minister, the goal of returning the hostages is not 'less' important—it is the top priority that should guide the Israeli government," the committee said. "Hostage families are concerned: Netanyahu is aligning himself with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, in contrast to the overwhelming majority of the Israeli public who want all hostages returned first. Today, we will remember and remind: there is no full independence for the State of Israel or the Jewish people without the return of our brothers and sisters."

Meanwhile, Netanyahu is expected to convene a discussion on the continuation of military operations in Gaza after Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir approved plans for an expansion of the conflict. Netanyahu is also expected to approve these plans, which will be discussed at the security cabinet meeting on Sunday evening.

In Israel, officials indicate that negotiations for a hostage deal are nearing their final stages, although the likelihood of an agreement is diminishing. If Hamas continues to reject a deal, Israeli officials warn that the military campaign will intensify. The security cabinet is also set to discuss the escalating situation in Syria, particularly concerning the Druze population.

Earlier, in a speech at the President’s Residence honoring outstanding soldiers, Zamir addressed the ongoing challenges of the war . "This year, the ceremony has special significance. You are receiving recognition during a long and complex war, multi-theater in nature, which is still ongoing," he said. "Alongside significant achievements, we are still faced with challenges, foremost of which is returning our kidnapped brothers and sisters to their homes. At the same time, we are tasked with defeating Hamas, returning displaced persons to their homes, and establishing a stable and secure security reality for future generations."

Zamir added: "Hamas terrorists still hold 59 of our brothers and sisters, but they too know: this will not last forever! The IDF is ready and prepared to strike them a decisive blow. We will use all the power at our disposal, increase the pace and intensity of our actions. If needed, we will do so soon, with determination and righteousness in our cause."