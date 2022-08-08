Israeli officials say Islamic Jihad response to their operatives' arrest, surprising

Israeli officials said on Monday that they did not expect the arrest of a senior Islamic Jihad member last week, would lead to violence along the Gaza border.

"We did not estimate that the arrest would ignite such a conflict," a senior source said.

4 View gallery Islamic Jihad fires rockets from Gaza towards Israeli communities ( Photo: AP )

Bassem al-Saadi was arrested in Jenin after he was suspected of arranging and funding terror attacks

4 View gallery Bassem al Saadi arrested in Jenin last week

The two regional commanders of the PIJ whom the IDF ultimately killed, were seen by the military intelligence, as taking action that caused us concern," the source said.

"We expected the Hamas to pressure the Islamic Jihad to back down and reduce the threat on residents of the south. Unfortunately, that did not happen. When we realized the Islamist faction intended to strike, we decided to take steps to protect civilians from attacks by the deadly Kornet anti-tank missiles.

4 View gallery Roads closed in the south amid security concerns, last week ( Photo: Matan Tzuri )

The officials said that the hiding places of Islamic Jihad commanders were known at least in part, and since an attack was still possible, they decided to take the offensive.

IDF assumed the Hamas would remain outside the fighting, which enabled a short-term operation.

"The decision was made by Prime Minister Yair Lapid, alternate prime minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who cleared the offensive once we had located the PIJ leadership. We saw an opportunity to target the northern commander Taiseer al-Jabari on Friday," an official said.

4 View gallery Taiseer al-Jabari, targeted strike

"We were set to go at any time, for a number of days and the Egyptian and Qatari mediators were aware of that fact, as was the United States and the international community," he said.

"They knew every step of our decision making and understood our intention to limit our offensive as much as possible. The foreign and defense ministries and National Security Council were very transparent in their dealings which worked to our advantage in the final stages of the operation," the source said.

The estimation of officials, that the Gaza ruling Hamas would not join the fighting, was an important factor in the decision making process.

"After the 2019 assassination of Baha Abu al-Atta , then a senior Islamic Jihad commander, Israel thought Hamas would intervene but that was not the case this time," the source said. "We knew Hamas was happy to remain on the sidelines but we have also taken note of the fact that the group had not imposed its authority to prevent the outbreak of violence," he said.

Still officials in Jerusalem believe their policy over the past year, taking steps to improve the lives of Gaza residents, as long as the border area remains calm, has proved effective.

"The situation in Gaza is complex," the source said. "Some two million people are under economic difficulty and that is a powder keg. We do not want things to get out of hand too quickly," he said.

Hamas has indicated to Israel that it was interested in resolving the matter of Israeli captives, in the past weeks.

"This is a priority and we are working to see every opportunity through to the end as a humanitarian matter," the source said.

The officials insisted Israel has not agreed to any PIJ demands to free Bassem al-Saadi, who was arrested last week or Khalil Awawdeh who was under administrative detention and has been on hunger strike for months.

"The Egyptians asked us to release them and we will discuss the matter with them and advise them of the condition of the detainees," officials said
















