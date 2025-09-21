25 families of Shin Bet personnel who fought on Oct. 7 moving to Gaza border towns

About 25 families of Shin Bet personnel who fought on October 7 have independently organized and decided to relocate their homes to the south to take part in rebuilding an area that suffered heavy damage.

About 25 families of Shin Bet personnel who fought on October 7 have independently organized and decided to relocate their homes to the south to take part in rebuilding an area that suffered heavy damage.

The presence of the families, seven of which have already moved in during the past two months, has had a significant impact on residents’ sense of security. Local officials say the families have already become an integral part of the communities and are integrating into local life and schools, with their children enrolled in programs.

