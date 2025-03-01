Military intelligence probe reveals Hamas plans to assassinate 600 civilians in Ofakim on October 7

After the IDF completed its investigations into failings of the military leading to and during the Hamas massacre of October 7, new information was revealed including Hamas's plan to kill 600 people in the Negev desert town of Ofakim.

Raad Saad, the first of the Hamas operations commander that Israel attempted to assassinate during the war, was the one who devised the plan to infiltrate Israel above ground, avoiding the use of tunnels after an underground barrier was built by Israel.

Based on his plans, Battalions of the elite Nukhba forces were established, including a reserve force for each.

3 View gallery Security forces battle terrorists in Ofakim ( צילום: אילנה קוריאל )

Terrorists in Ofakim during the massacre





Intelligence gathered in Gaza during the offensive last year, revealed a trove of intelligence. The plan that was first devised in 2017, included live streaming of the incursions into border communities and IDF positions, subterfuge and control of strategic and symbolic locations such as police stations and the intention to reach cities in the South including Beer Sheva, Ashdod and Ashkelon. The plan for Ofakim called for the murder of at least 600 civilians. During the massacre, 33 of the city's residents were murdered.

The planned attack during scrapped when IDF chief stayed overnight at the border

Review of the intelligence showed that the anti-government protests that broke out over the attempted legislation to weaken Israel's judicial branch, were not a consideration of Hamas, when it decided on the timing of the massacre. Israeli intelligence missed two earlier dates when Hamas planned to launch the attack, one during the previous government and the other during the Passover holiday in 2023. Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi attended a Seder meal with troops at the time and stayed at the base overnight.

3 View gallery Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi ( Photo: IDF )

The intelligence analysts believe Hamas postponed their planned massacre both times in the last moment choosing to improve their forces capabilities. "Hamas understood that they are only 85% prepared at the end of 2022 and during part of 2023. We found in one of the operatives files a record of the original date for attack," the military intelligence probe said. "We discovered that 2022 was considered a year of great opportunities."

3 View gallery Yahya Sinwar ( Photo: Adel Hana / AP )

The military intelligence research department that was supposed to issue strategic alerts of war, missed at least 10 signs in the two years preceding the war. In one case they misinterpreted a Hamas produced television series that included scenes that were later played out in the massacre.

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was later killed in an Israeli strike, praised the program that showed how the terror group intended to infiltrate into Israel.

Israel's worse case scenario unlike the reality

Israel prepared a worse case scenario that included an invasion of some 70 terrorists from four to eight locations and activated its plan of response just nine minutes after the massacre began. But in reality the first wave of the attack included 1,175 terrorists while the IDF had 671 soldiers only to respond.

The military's command bunger that was activated soon after the start of the Hamas assault only knew about 55% of the events occurring on the ground which prevented an accurate picture of events and confusion while the Gaza division collapsed.

Where was the Air Force

According to the military probe, the first drone attack was at 7:15 am and prevented terrorists from entering Netiv Haasara. At 7:55 am the first fighter jet strike targeted a tunnel near the border moshav to stop terrorists from infiltrating underground. At 8:02 am a helicopter gunship first fired at terrorists near Kibbutz Re'im and at 8:10 wounded were evacuated by chopper. At 8:47 am, special forces were flown in to join the fighting along the border and in the communities.