IDF presents massacre inquiry findings to Nahal Oz

The IDF presented members of Kibbutz Nahal Oz with the findings of their investigations into the massacre on Oct. 7. One resident told ynet that the officers began with an apology and admitted the military had failed. "We are sorry that we failed to protect you," they said.

Nahal Oz is was home to 500 residents and in the massacre 15 were murdered and eight others abducted. Not all of the residents came to receive the military's findings but thosw who did were presented with the investigation's outcome and given a chance to ask questions. "The went through the investigation thoroughly and it appears that it was done professionally and with sensitivity," he said adding that they were told that the inquiry was not into the failings before the massacre, and only dealt with the actual event, which was disappointing to him.

4 View gallery Aftermath of the Hamas massacre at Nahal Oz ( Photo: GPO )

Present were General Dan Goldfus, commander of a paratroopers' division who was Col. (Res.) Yaron Sitbon and other generals from the Air Force and Homefront Command

Some 180 Hamas terrorists infiltrated the Kibbutz on the fateful day, in three waves and the security team fought a persistent battle against them. Head of the Team Ilan Fiorentino was killed relatively quickly. Three members of the Kibbutz Tzachi Idan, Omri Miran and Joshua Mollel, a student of agriculture from Tanzania, who was murdered in captivity. Idan was supposed to be released by his captors in the first phase of the deal.

The first wave of terrorists entered the Kibbutz around 7 am from the back gate. Three hours later, others came from the north. The third wave an hour after that. There were 11 special forces in the Kibbutz who engaged the terrorists and prevented a more extensive massacre. One of them was killed and four others wounded. At noon, another force from the Maglan special operations unite headed to the Kibbutz but encountered terrorists on the access road and only managed to reach Nahal Oz at 1:15 pm.

Members said the military was unable to explain why the security team did not have long weapons with them, which were taken away by the IDF. "We were told that was the order but found no paperwork to substantiate it," they said. They also agreed to meet with Goldfus, at the Kibbutz again to discuss security arrangements. "We felt like he was very committed to the Kibbutz," residents said.

4 View gallery Aftermath of the Hamas massacre at Nahal Oz ( Photo: GPO )

The IDF generals told the residents that the military had not foreseen a war breaking out and there fore it took time for the forces to organize and arrive to Nahal Oz and the other communities who were under attack. The probe included a review of the battles in each of the homes.

Residents said they found out from the inquiry that an infantry force from Golan had been fighting outside the kibbutz from the early morning hours and prevented an incursion of terrorists in the first wave but were later diverted to other areas where more fierce battles were underway. "We learned that they had blocked many of the terrorists and we are grateful to them," residents said.

The members said they were surprised by the complete transparency of the findings presented to them which included recordings of the IDF communications. One member whose house was invaded said that being presented with the findings was an important step toward being able to return to his home. "It highlighted what was missing and what was not done. There was full taking of responsibility and owning up to the failures. They said they were ashamed to stand before us," he said.

"It was hard to see commanders who fought so bravely and Goldfus who led troops in Gaza, stand before us so totally small, compared to the fact that the government has never seen us, or even come to see what we look like and how we are living. There is a government that went missing not only on October 7 but for months following the massacre. That stood out to me."

He said he was surprised by the transparency of the presentation that included recordings of IDF communications and clips that had not been made public. I received the fullest account of events. "We see the failings in security but the strategic questions about how the enemy across the border was able to amass its strength with the funds that we provided, that was not explained to us and that is why there is a need for a national commission of inquiry. These are the critical answers to questions that we did not receive," he said.

"The day of the massacre is etched into our hears as an open wound," the kibbutz said in a statement after the findings were presented. "The inquiry presented to us is earthshattering and returns us to that day. The kibbutz will stand on its feet again. It may not be the same but it will thrive."