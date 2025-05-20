EU to discuss suspension of trade agreement with Israel over Gaza war

The European Union's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, said on Tuesday that there would be a review of the EU's trade agreement with Israel amid the "catastrophic" situation in Gaza .

Kallas said a "strong majority" of EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels favored such a review of the bloc's association agreement with Israel in light of the events in Gaza.

"The situation in Gaza is catastrophic. The aid that Israel has allowed in is of course welcomed, but it's a drop in the ocean. Aid must flow immediately, without obstruction and at scale, because this is what is needed," Kallas told reporters.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, speaking in parliament, welcomed the EU decision and said 17 out of the 27 member states had backed the move.

EU sanctions on Israeli settlers have been prepared but were blocked by one member state, Kallas added, without identifying the country.

Dutch media reported Tuesday evening that the Netherlands had secured enough support to initiate a formal EU-level discussion on suspending its association agreement with Israel. Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp confirmed that Kallas announced the debate in response to Israel’s decision to block humanitarian aid, even though the first aid trucks entered Gaza this week after months of restrictions, with more expected to follow.

Kallas reiterated that the decision "depends on Israel" and emphasized that the EU’s move is reversible if Israel permits adequate humanitarian access to Gaza.

“There was broad support for the decision,” she said. “This shows that EU countries recognize the situation in Gaza is unsustainable — and that humanitarian aid must enter immediately.”

According to EU procedures, reviewing the agreement could ultimately lead to its suspension. The EU’s civil service could issue a critical report that would make it harder for key allies such as Germany and Italy to back Israel. While the review phase does not require consensus, implementing any final recommendations would.

The association agreement’s Article 2 allows for suspension if a party is found to be committing serious human rights violations. The Dutch government has requested a reassessment of whether Israel is complying with the agreement’s human rights clause, aligning with earlier calls from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

A senior official at Israel’s Foreign Ministry told Ynetnews: “We are facing a real tsunami that is only going to intensify. This is the worst situation we’ve ever been in. It’s far worse than a catastrophe — the world is not with us.”

“The world has been seeing dead Palestinian children and flattened homes on their TV screens since November 2023 and they’ve had enough,” the official continued. “Israel is offering no solution, no plan for the day after, no hope. Just death and destruction. This could spiral into a thousand different negative outcomes. The silent boycott was already here, and it will only grow. No one wants to be associated with Israel right now.”