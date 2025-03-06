'They handcuffed one of the boys, cut his hand—and smiled'

A delegation of former Israeli hostages who were held captive in Gaza after being kidnapped on October 7 met with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, sharing harrowing testimonies of their ordeal.
"It was the worst thing that anybody could go through," said Aviva Siegel, describing the brutal conditions. "One of the days, they handcuffed one of the boys that was with us. And when he came, he brought a cutter and he cut his hand — and smiled. They used to eat in front of us while they starved us."
Eli Sharabi, whose wife and two daughters were murdered on the day of the attack, recounted the suffering he endured over his 491 days in captivity. "I've been suffering there from starvation, violence and humiliation daily. One time they broke my ribs, and I was so hurt that I couldn't breathe for a month," he said.
Sharabi credited Trump for his release, saying, "Thanks to President Trump, I'm a free man. I can hug my mother again. I can hug my brothers and sisters."
Keith Siegal, another former hostage, described the grueling conditions in which he was held. "I was moved 33 times, spent time in tunnels with no air to breathe, barely any food, hardly any water. I saw horrific torturing of hostages that I spent time with, and I am so grateful and thankful to be here because of President Trump and the administration's great efforts."
Noa Argamani, who was rescued in an IDF operation in Gaza last June, highlighted the ongoing plight of those still held in captivity. "As you know, we have all been released right now. We have so many hostages waiting to be released."
Iair Horn emphasized the personal toll, saying, "My little brother — he's still in there." Omer Shem Tov and Naama Levy expressed their belief that further releases could be achieved. "My family and I, myself, we believe you've been sent by God to release them," Shem Tov said. "We think they could get out thanks to you," Levy added.
The former hostages thanked Trump directly, saying, "We're here because of you. We're alive, we're free people because of you. Thank you very much."
Trump, visibly moved, responded, "That’s unbelievable, what a story. I've never had anything like this. I mean, I've saved a lot of people, but I've never seen anything like this—where you lived under those conditions. Horrible stories. Not even believable."