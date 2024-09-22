Slain Hezbollah commanders were planning October 7-style attack on northern Israel, Herzog says

President Isaac Herzog: Slain Radwan commanders were planning October 7-style attack on northern Israel ( Video: Sky News )





The Hezbollah commanders killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on Friday were meeting to plan an attack akin to the October 7 assault by Hamas, President Isaac Herzog told Sky News in an interview on Sunday.

“Israel does not want to get into a war with Lebanon, but Lebanon has been hijacked by a terror organization which is also a political party in Lebanon called Hezbollah,” Herzog said.







"All of these leaders were meeting together in order to launch the same horrific, horrendous attack that we had on October 7 by Hamas, by burning Israelis, butchering them, raping their women, abducting and taking hostage old people and young, and little babies – so this is exactly the same plan that they've been planning for years under the empire of evil of Iran. So we are fighting, actually the war for the entire Free World.”

In Friday's attack, Ibrahim Aqil , the head of Hezbollah's operations unit and one of the terrorist group's top military commanders was also killed in the strike .

2 View gallery Ibrahim Aqil ( Photo: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh, AP Photo/Bilal Hussein )

The Israeli Air Force struck dozens of Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon over the weekend, including rocket launchers and military structures, in response to Hezbollah’s rocket attacks on the Jezreel Valley and the Haifa Bay area. These attacks caused heavy damage in Kiryat Bialik, Moshav Moreshet and Beit She'arim .

Approximately 150 rockets, drones and cruise missiles were launched at Israel between Saturday night and Sunday morning, most of which were intercepted. Alarms sounded in Kiryat Shmona and the Upper Galilee later on Sunday due to a suspected aircraft infiltration.







Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stark warning to Hezbollah in a video message on Sunday, declaring that Israel had dealt the group a series of blows “it never imagined” and vowing further action if necessary.

“If they didn’t get the message, I assure you—they will,” Netanyahu said, following overnight rocket barrages on northern Israel and retaliatory Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon. "We will take whatever action is necessary to restore security and to bring our people safely back to their homes."







Meanwhile, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant toured the Israeli Air Force’s command and control center, where he was briefed on the IAF’s readiness. “Hezbollah is feeling the impact of the IDF’s capabilities. We will continue our operations until we can ensure the safe return of residents to their homes in northern Israel,” Gallant said.

Days earlier, Gallant visited the Ramat David Air Base , the target chosen by Hezbollah in the overnight barrage, where he announced "a new phase" in the war in the north. Gallant visited the base last Wednesday, the same day Hezbollah walkie-talkies exploded throughout Lebanon , an action attributed to Israel according to foreign media, which killed more than 20 Hezbollah operatives and wounded hundreds more.

2 View gallery Rocket damage in Moreshet ( Photo: Nahum Segal )

Foreign Minister Israel Katz also addressed the situation, warning that if the international community does not act to remove Hezbollah from northern Lebanon, Israel will take action. “We will do everything necessary to protect our citizens from Hezbollah, a terrorist organization that has continuously attacked Israel since October 8,” Katz said, referring to the displacement of around 70,000 Israelis due to the conflict.