Florida university suspends fraternity for alleged antisemitic hazing ritual

The University of Central Florida (UCF) has suspended the local chapter of one of North America's largest fraternities, Pi Gamma Delta, following an investigation into alleged "antisemitic hazing rituals." According to reports filed with police, one such ritual involved a student being bound and blindfolded while being forced to hold a swastika for hours. The incident has drawn strong condemnation from university officials and Jewish organizations.
The investigation was launched after an anonymous tip in the fall of 2023. A witness who saw a photo of the ritual displayed outside the fraternity house immediately contacted police. The university confirmed it is examining the actions of fraternity members, who lived off campus, and is assessing the extent of their responsibility. The fraternity's national leadership announced it had temporarily suspended the UCF chapter, emphasizing that it does not tolerate abusive hazing practices or expressions of antisemitism.
Despite the ongoing investigation, several questions remain unanswered, including the scope of the phenomenon, the identities of those involved and the disciplinary measures that might be taken. The university has not disclosed whether specific students have been identified or what further steps are planned. It is also unclear how long the inquiry will last before official findings are released.
UCF, which has the third-largest Jewish student population among U.S. campuses, has seen several high-profile antisemitic incidents in recent years. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) documented at least three serious incidents in the past two years, including the arrest of a student who threatened participants at a pro-Israel event.
The case reflects a broader trend of rising antisemitism on U.S. college campuses, which has prompted federal intervention in recent years. The U.S. Department of Justice recently announced the formation of a special task force to address the phenomenon.
The incident sparked mixed reactions from students on campus. "This isn't something that should happen to join a fraternity or any organization," said Cadence Eaton, a sophomore at UCF.
Hillel at the University of Central Florida, a Jewish student organization, condemned the incident and urged the university to crack down on antisemitic activity. "There's no place for this at UCF. We appreciate the university's response and the fraternity's suspension, but we will continue working to ensure campus remains safe for all Jewish students," the organization said.
Following the incident, Hillel plans to revive a campus initiative called "Spread Cream Cheese, Not Hate," which offers free bagels with cream cheese to students who sign a pledge against spreading hate.