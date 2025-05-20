IDF: Hundreds of Gaza targets rejected to protect civilians and hostages

The IDF has intensified its air and ground operations in Gaza over the past week as part of Operation Gideon's Chariots, with fighter jets striking hundreds of targets and removing threats in coordination with ground forces.
The expanded military activity has drawn increased scrutiny both at home and abroad, amid questions about the IDF's ability to distinguish between terrorists and civilians, and to safeguard the lives of hostages held by Hamas.
Despite growing criticism—including pointed remarks from Democrats Party leader and former general Yair Golan—Israeli defense officials defended the conduct and oversight of the campaign. "The IDF remains committed to the same values, with unchanged rules of engagement and strengthened oversight mechanisms," one official said. “We review ourselves every day, every minute. There is no one more ethical than the thousands of IDF officers planning and approving these targets.”
According to defense sources, hundreds of potential targets have been disqualified during approval stages due to proportionality concerns or the possible presence of hostages. “Every officer in the process has the authority to halt or object to a strike. This ensures our adherence to moral and legal principles,” one official added. “Anyone saying otherwise is simply lying.”
In recent days, the IDF has carried out large-scale strikes in the Khan Younis area, including on a Hamas command and control center reportedly located in an underground tunnel beneath the European Hospital. The site was believed to be sheltering senior Hamas leaders, including Mohammed Sinwar. Airstrikes in the area continued against anyone approaching the site. While the targeting of a medical facility has drawn international criticism, Israeli officials stressed that the location had been converted into a terrorist command post.
Responding to allegations of disproportionate force, defense officials said the IDF uses small, precision munitions where needed to eliminate Hamas operatives while minimizing civilian casualties. “Hamas continues to use the civilian population as human shields, turning hospitals and schools into command centers,” one official said.
The IDF also emphasized that strict target approval protocols do not hinder operational effectiveness but instead support ground forces. “There is a lot of firepower—this is war,” an Air Force officer noted. “Our troops are receiving critical support and protection, and coordination between air and ground units is tightening.”
Ynet military commentator Ron Ben-Yishai notes growing concern among senior IDF and Shin Bet officials over the public discourse questioning the army’s moral conduct. Top commanders are reportedly troubled by claims that the military entered Operation Gideon's Chariots without full confidence it could achieve both the release of hostages and the defeat of Hamas.