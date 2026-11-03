Eisenkot poised to get first shot at government as Herzog set to meet party leaders | What happens next

President Isaac Herzog will begin consultations Wednesday with the parties elected to Israel's 26th Knesset before deciding who will receive the first opportunity to form a government, with Yashar! leader Gadi Eisenkot currently expected to secure more recommendations than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In an unusual departure from established practice, Herzog has decided to meet the parties in ascending order of their parliamentary representation, beginning with the smallest factions rather than the largest. The move is intended to give the president a broader picture of the political options before hearing from the parties leading the race to form the next government.

Preparations at the President's Residence ahead of consultations with the newly elected parties ( Video: President's Residence spokesperson )

The consultations will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday and continue Thursday. Earlier Wednesday, at noon, Herzog will formally receive the official election results from Central Elections Committee Chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg, in accordance with the procedures established under Israel's Basic Law: The Government.

According to the current breakdown of expected recommendations, Eisenkot is poised to receive the backing of 48 Knesset members from Yashar!, Together, the Democrats and Yisrael Beytenu. Netanyahu is expected to receive 46 recommendations from Likud, Otzma Yehudit, Shas and Religious Zionist party.

Three parties have yet to announce whom they will recommend : the Joint List, Ra'am and United Torah Judaism. They may also choose not to endorse either candidate. Unless the expected numbers change, Eisenkot will have the largest number of recommendations and is likely to receive the first mandate to form a government, although neither prospective bloc currently commands the 61-seat majority needed in the 120-member Knesset.

The president's decision to reverse the usual order of meetings reflects an effort to explore possible arrangements beyond the established political blocs. Herzog intends to hear the positions of all parties and examine whether alternative political combinations could help overcome the deadlock and produce a viable government.

The President's Residence said in a statement that the aim is to exhaust every available option, encourage broader dialogue and consider proposals that might help the parties reach an agreement . Herzog has not ruled out holding a second round of consultations if the initial meetings fail to provide a clear picture of who is best positioned to form a government.

The president could also summon party leaders for additional discussions before announcing his decision. The mandate is expected to be assigned between Friday and next Tuesday, although the precise timing will depend on the outcome of the consultations.

President Isaac Herzog ( Photo: Alon Pargo )

Under the Basic Law: The Government, the lawmaker selected by the president will have 28 days to form a government. Herzog may grant an extension of up to 14 additional days if further time is needed.

Preparations at the President's Residence also account for the possibility of a security escalation, including arrangements to hold the consultations at alternative locations if necessary.

Consultation schedule

On Wednesday, November 4, Herzog is scheduled to meet representatives of Religious Zionist party at 5 p.m., followed by Shas at 6:15 p.m., Yisrael Beytenu at 7:30 p.m. and Zehut at 8:45 p.m.

On Thursday, November 5, the consultations will resume with United Torah Judaism at 8:30 a.m., Otzma Yehudit at 9:45 a.m., the Democrats at 11 a.m. and Ra'am at 12:15 p.m.

The afternoon and evening sessions will begin with the Joint List at 4:45 p.m., followed by Yachad at 6 p.m., Eisenkot's Yashar! at 7:15 p.m. and Netanyahu's Likud at 8:30 p.m.