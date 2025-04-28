War in Gaza to end in 12 months, minister says

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer said Monday that the war with Hamas will likely come to an end within 12 months. Speaking to reporters, Dermer emphasized that while many Israelis are eager to see the conflict end, the real question is whether the war concludes in victory or defeat.
“Every Israeli with a son, brother, nephew, or daughter in the army wants the war to end,” Dermer stated. “But that’s not the question: the question is whether you end the war in victory or defeat. Whether you accept what happened on October 7th or not.”
Dermer reaffirmed that Israel's goals remain clear: the removal of Hamas from power in Gaza, the prevention of Gaza from becoming a future threat to Israel, and the return of all hostages. He stressed that these objectives will not be compromised, despite varying opinions within Israel.
“Some are saying, forget about the hostages, just end the war. Others say, forget about the war, just bring the hostages home. We won’t do that. We need to work on achieving both,” Dermer said. “We’ve made significant progress, but we’re not done.”
The minister also acknowledged that discussions about Gaza’s future will be inevitable after the war ends. "Just because Israel hasn't set a specific post-war plan doesn't mean we aren’t working on it," he added, emphasizing that Israel plans to work with the United States and regional partners to find a viable solution after Hamas is defeated.
Dermer praised the strength of Israel's people and the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, noting that despite immense external and internal pressures, Israel remains committed to victory.
In related developments, Egypt's intelligence chief General Hassan Mahmoud Rashady is set to meet with an Israeli delegation headed by Dermer on Monday in Cairo, according to Egyptian state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV. The meeting is part of ongoing Qatar-Egyptian efforts to restore a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
While Dermer refrained from commenting on the details of the talks, his remarks underscored Israel’s resolve to achieve its military and strategic goals in Gaza, regardless of external mediation.
Dermer’s comments come as Israel continues its military operations in Gaza, with no clear end in sight. Despite growing international pressure for a ceasefire, Israeli officials have consistently stressed the importance of defeating Hamas and ensuring the security of the Jewish state.
Looking ahead, Dermer remains optimistic that the war will conclude within a year. “In a horse race, we’re in the final stretch,” he said. “We need to finish the war by winning it.”
As the war rages on, Israel's leadership appears focused on securing both military objectives and diplomatic efforts, with Dermer suggesting that Israel is prepared for the long haul.
First published: 20:32, 04.28.25