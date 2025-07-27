Iranian-born Israeli accused of sharing IDF intel with Tehran in fresh spy case

in 1999 has been indicted for allegedly spying for Tehran, including passing sensitive military information and drone flight routes to an Iranian agent, officials said Sunday.

The man, whose name remains under a gag order, was arrested earlier this month. Prosecutors have asked the Central District Court in Lod to keep him in custody until the end of legal proceedings.

The indictment accuses him of contact with a foreign agent and providing information to an enemy with intent to harm national security—an offense that carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

