Palestinian Authority to rule Gaza, Hamas won't disarm: Arab states reportedly amend Trump's peace plan

Hamas said Sunday it had not received any new proposal from mediators, even as reports circulated about amendments to the U.S.-backed ceasefire initiative. The denial came shortly after President Donald Trump said, “I think we are close to a deal,” remarks that sent the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange sharply higher.
In a statement, the terrorist group said, “Hamas has not received any new proposals from the mediators. Negotiations have been suspended since the failed assassination attempt on the 9th of the month in Doha. Hamas affirms its willingness to consider any proposal positively and responsibly, while safeguarding the national rights of our people.”
According to the Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Jordan have introduced significant changes to the 21-point American plan. The reported amendments include a gradual Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, international forces along Gaza’s borders, and a technocratic Palestinian administration of the enclave with the Palestinian Authority playing a role.
The sources said Hamas would be required to lay down its weapons, but not fully disarm. Gaza’s administration would remain Palestinian, under international supervision. Trump has reportedly assured Arab leaders that the plan does not include annexation in either Gaza or the West Bank. The amended initiative is expected to be presented to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.
Trump is seeking a deal to release all hostages at the start of a ceasefire, possibly within 72 hours. Israeli officials, however, fear the language on removing Hamas and dismantling its weapons is too vague and say the group is unlikely to actually give up its arsenal. Netanyahu therefore faces a choice: reject the plan as insufficient, or accept it to secure the hostages’ release and, if Hamas remains entrenched, justify renewed fighting.
The Washington Post reported that the proposal includes the destruction of all Hamas’ offensive weapons. Citing a copy of the plan verified by officials briefed by the United States, the paper said Hamas members who pledge peaceful coexistence would be offered amnesty, while those who choose to leave would be given safe passage to other countries.
The plan’s first stage reportedly calls for a total halt to fighting, freezing battle lines, and releasing all living hostages within 24 hours. Israel would then free 250 prisoners serving life sentences and another 1,700 Gazans arrested after Oct. 7. For each deceased hostage returned, Israel would release the bodies of 15 Palestinians.
Senior Israeli officials noted the proposal lacks an explicit commitment by Hamas to leave Gaza. In return, Israel is prepared to grant immunity to Hamas leaders, including those relocating to Turkey or Qatar, as well as officials already abroad. Netanyahu is expected to tell Trump, “Let’s first hear Hamas’ response.”