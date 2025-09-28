Yesha leaders fly to US to meet Netanyahu: 'To ensure a terror state will not be established'

Ahead of Monday’s dramatic meeting between the prime minister and U.S. President Donald Trump, a delegation from the Yesha Council left overnight between Saturday and Sunday for New York to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, aiming “to ensure that a terror state that will threaten all Israeli citizens does not arise.” The delegation includes council heads, mayors and the Yesha Council leadership, and was described as an “unprecedented emergency delegation.” Its members said before boarding the plane that “the application of sovereignty is the only way to do this.”
Among those on the flight was Yesha Council chairman and head of the Binyamin Regional Council, Yisrael Gantz. “We heard President Trump’s words that there cannot be sovereignty in Judea and Samaria," he said before boarding his flight. "The ball is in Jerusalem with the prime minister. A large delegation from the Yesha Council is going to meet the prime minister and make a clear statement: Judea and Samaria are an integral part of the State of Israel and they must be under full Israeli sovereignty. It may take time, but we promise you — we will not stop until we fulfill the mission of applying full Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.”
Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan added: “Benjamin Netanyahu must make a historic decision. Only sovereignty in Judea and Samaria is a victory. Friends can disagree, and yet Netanyahu is capable of standing up to the United States and saying this is what is best for the people of Israel. The people expect sovereignty, and the decision is in your hands, prime minister. The people of Israel will not give up their security and will not give up their victory.”
Karnei Shomron Regional Council head Yehonatan Kuznitz echoed Dagan's words. “The world talks about a Palestinian state — now is the time to recognize Israeli sovereignty. We will demand that the prime minister advance this with the U.S. administration,” he said. Ariel Mayor Yair Chetbon added: “We are strengthening the prime minister against heavy pressures. The decision whether to apply sovereignty is his alone — and no one else’s.”
They were joined by Dovi Shefler, head of the Efrat Council. “Even without sovereignty we continue to build, but we demand that the prime minister declare and implement sovereignty," Shefler said. "Even with President Trump — it is possible to continue building in Judea and Samaria.” Also part of the delegation are Oranit council head Or Piran-Zomer, Kedumim Regional Council head Uzial Vatik, Har Hebron Council head Eliram Azulai and Yesha Council CEO Omer Rahamim.
On Thursday, the U.S. president told reporters in the Oval Office that he would not allow Israel to annex Judea and Samaria. “I will not let Israel annex the West Bank. I will not let it happen,” he said after a call with Netanyahu and after a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “Whether I spoke to Bibi or not — I did — but I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. That’s enough. It’s time to stop now,” he said