IDF chief approves 'main concept' of Gaza conquest plan

Two days ahead of a planned timeline, Israel’s military chief approved the “main concept” for a total conquest of Gaza, the IDF announced Wednesday.
The decision was made during a meeting convened by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir with the General Staff forum, Shin Bet representatives and other senior commanders. The military said the plan was approved “in accordance with the guidance of the political echelon.”
The discussion reviewed Israel’s actions to date, including an attack in Gaza City's Zeitoun area that began Tuesday. The IDF said Zamir stressed the importance of raising troop readiness and preparing for reserve mobilization while providing a pause ahead of upcoming missions.
Zamir had previously warned against a full-scale Gaza occupation, citing risks to hostages and troop fatigue, and proposed an alternative encirclement strategy. His suggestion was rejected by the Cabinet. Defense Minister Israel Katz said at the time that because Hamas had ended negotiations and refused to release hostages, a decisive military operation in Gaza was necessary.
Tensions between Katz and Zamir escalated this week amid a series of pending IDF appointments. Katz criticized the chief of staff, claiming placement discussions were held against protocol and said he did not intend to approve or discuss published names. The IDF responded that the Chief of Staff decides on appointments first, with the Defense Minister having authority to approve or reject them afterward.
Katz accused Zamir of “unnecessary harm to IDF officers” and attempting to change long-standing procedures, potentially influenced by anti-government advisers. Katz said a protocol of early consultation had been established and should be followed systematically.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called on Katz to fire Zamir if he did not dismiss his advisers, accusing the Chief of Staff of being influenced by “far-left political advisers” and resisting the Gaza plan.
Katz’s aides said he does not plan to discuss Zamir’s proposed appointments over the next two weeks and will first review the material and define policy principles. The IDF noted that Zamir had spent about a month trying to schedule a date with Katz to present his appointments for approval, but the Defense Minister repeatedly postponed. This is the second time Katz has delayed combat officer appointments, slowing career progression for officers and their subordinate ranks.