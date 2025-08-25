Northern Israeli leaders blast proposal to scale back IDF in Lebanon: 'Don’t abandon us like on Oct. 7'

A statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Monday, saying Israel would consider reducing its military presence in Lebanon if Beirut moves to disarm Hezbollah, drew sharp backlash from northern Israeli leaders.
Officials warned that the move is premature and risks undermining the fragile sense of security just beginning to take hold along the border.
Netanyahu’s office said Israel “appreciates the significant step taken by the Lebanese government, under the leadership of President Aoun and Prime Minister Salam,” after Beirut pledged to disarm Hezbollah by the end of the year. The statement noted that if the process moves forward, Israel would take parallel steps, including gradually scaling down its presence in Lebanon in coordination with the United States.
But northern leaders denounced the announcement as dangerous. Moshe Davidovich, head of the Mateh Asher Regional Council and chairman of the Confrontation Line Forum, warned: “This is not the time to announce a withdrawal or policy shift. Residents of the confrontation line only recently began returning home, and many are still debating whether it’s safe. Such a premature declaration risks undermining the stability being built step by step and weakening residents’ sense of security. Now is the time to strengthen the border and the communities — not inject new uncertainty.”
Asaf Langleben, head of the Upper Galilee Regional Council, also urged caution: “The State of Israel must guarantee the security of the north’s residents — both those who just returned home and those who endured constant fire throughout the war. We expect the state to act from a comprehensive security outlook and wait a significant amount of time before changing policy, because even now we witness violations every single day.”
Kiryat Shmona Mayor Avichai Stern offered the harshest criticism: “Is Israel once again embracing the same concept that cost the lives of thousands of citizens and soldiers? It seems Israel has forgotten Oct. 7, but our enemies have not abandoned their plan to conquer the Galilee and slaughter its residents, from infants to the elderly.”
He noted that about 8,000 residents of Kiryat Shmona still have not returned home because of ongoing security fears. “If we also evacuate the five outposts inside Lebanon, the danger of the Galilee being overrun becomes real. We will not remain silent if this plan of outpost evacuation leads to abandoning the north. This is not a struggle over budgets to repair homes — this is a struggle for the lives of the residents. Israel and its security forces abandoned the south on Oct. 7, 2023 — we will not allow them to abandon us now.”
Netanyahu met Sunday night in Jerusalem with U.S. Special Envoy for Syria and Lebanon Thomas Barrack, as Washington pushes for a broader security arrangement involving Israel, Syria and Lebanon. Also present were former U.S. envoy to the region Morgan Ortagus, Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.
Barrack has recently been pressuring Lebanon to dismantle Hezbollah and other armed groups. His meeting with Netanyahu included discussions on Washington’s request that Israel scale back strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon, as well as the possibility of an Israeli withdrawal from five points inside Lebanese territory where IDF troops are currently stationed.
The talks came amid mixed reports in Lebanese media about progress in negotiations. According to Lebanon’s Al-Jadeed TV, during a meeting in Paris between Israeli Minister Ron Dermer and Barrack, Israel delivered its response to a U.S.-drafted proposal designed to address Lebanese domestic issues and establish security understandings with Jerusalem. Lebanese outlets described Israel’s stance as a “rejection of the Barrack plan,” saying Jerusalem agreed only to parts of it.
Reports said Israel gave preliminary approval to gradually halt targeted strikes and withdraw from certain areas, as well as to resolve the issue of Lebanese prisoners. But Jerusalem also demanded that destroyed villages along the border not be repopulated and instead be turned into an uninhabited industrial buffer zone.
Meanwhile, Lebanon’s government announced last week that it has officially begun dismantling weapons in Palestinian refugee camps. Armed Fatah members handed over some weapons to the Lebanese army at the Burj al-Barajneh camp in Beirut, according to Ramiz Damskieh, head of the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee, who said this was the first stage of several planned steps in camps across the country. However, several Palestinian factions later issued statements rejecting the process and declaring they would not disarm.