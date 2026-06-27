Hezbollah supporters riot in Beirut after Israel-Lebanon framework deal

Footage from Beirut showed a convoy of motorcycles carrying Hezbollah supporters on the road to Beirut airport, with riders waving the group’s flags. Lebanese reports said the army used tear gas against rioters on a road near the airport.

Footage from Beirut showed a convoy of motorcycles carrying Hezbollah supporters on the road to Beirut airport, with riders waving the group’s flags. Lebanese reports said the army used tear gas against rioters on a road near the airport.

Footage from Beirut showed a convoy of motorcycles carrying Hezbollah supporters on the road to Beirut airport, with riders waving the group’s flags. Lebanese reports said the army used tear gas against rioters on a road near the airport.

Other footage showed property damage, including cars and motorcycles set on fire during the unrest, as well as dozens of Lebanese soldiers arriving to disperse the rioters.

Other footage showed property damage, including cars and motorcycles set on fire during the unrest, as well as dozens of Lebanese soldiers arriving to disperse the rioters.

Other footage showed property damage, including cars and motorcycles set on fire during the unrest, as well as dozens of Lebanese soldiers arriving to disperse the rioters.