Hezbollah supporters riot in Beirut after Israel-Lebanon framework deal

Supporters of the terror group waved Hezbollah flags, torched vehicles and clashed with Lebanese security forces after Israel and Lebanon announced a US-brokered framework agreement in Washington

Lior Ben Ari
|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Beirut
Hezbollah supporters rioted in Beirut overnight after Israel and Lebanon officially announced a framework agreement between the countries, waving flags of the terror group, vandalizing property and clashing with Lebanese security forces.
Footage from Beirut showed a convoy of motorcycles carrying Hezbollah supporters on the road to Beirut airport, with riders waving the group’s flags. Lebanese reports said the army used tear gas against rioters on a road near the airport.
Hezbollah supporters riot in Beirut
Other footage showed property damage, including cars and motorcycles set on fire during the unrest, as well as dozens of Lebanese soldiers arriving to disperse the rioters.
The Washington announcement followed four days of U.S.-led negotiations and outlined pilot zones for a future IDF withdrawal and Lebanese army deployment.
According to Israeli officials, there is no clear timetable for the agreement. It defines two pilot areas from which the IDF would withdraw and the Lebanese army would enter in its place, one north of the Litani River and one south of it. The framework agreement includes mutual recognition of the sovereignty of both countries, while the IDF will not withdraw from the yellow line.
תיעוד מהמהומות בביירותתיעוד מהמהומות בביירות
Riots in Beirut after Israel and Lebanon officially announced a framework agreement
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who led the contacts between the sides, announced the agreement alongside the two countries’ ambassadors in Washington, Nada Hamadeh Mouawad and Yechiel Leiter.
Immediately after the announcement, Rubio said that “there is still a lot of work ahead.”
“What the people of Lebanon deserve is a prosperous and peaceful country, a diverse country where people from different backgrounds can live together in coexistence,” he said. “It will take a lot of work and time to get back to that point, but we believe today is the first step on that journey.”
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""