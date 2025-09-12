Trump, Qatari PM to meet in New York after Israel targets Hamas in Doha

Trump said he was unhappy with Israel's strike, which he described as a unilateral action that did not advance U.S. or Israeli interests

President Donald Trump planned to meet the Qatari prime minister in New York on Friday, a White House official said, days after U.S. ally Israel attacked Hamas leaders in Doha.
The official did not elaborate on the timing of the meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani or its agenda.
(Photo: AP Photo/Alex Brandon, REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa, Alex Kolomoisky)
Israel attempted to kill the political leaders of Hamas with an attack in Qatar on Tuesday, a strike that risked derailing U.S.-backed efforts to broker a truce in Gaza and end the nearly two-year-old conflict. The attack was widely condemned in the Middle East and beyond as an act that could escalate tensions in a region already on edge.
Trump said he was unhappy with Israel's strike, which he described as a unilateral action that did not advance U.S. or Israeli interests.
Washington counts Qatar as a strong Gulf ally. Qatar has been a main mediator in long-running negotiations for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, and for a post-conflict plan for the territory.
Al-Thani blamed Israel on Tuesday for trying to sabotage chances for peace, but said Qatar would not be deterred from its role as mediator.
The Qatari leader will also meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the State Department said late on Thursday.
