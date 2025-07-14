'Killed 4 as a sniper in Gaza during ceasefire': Complaint in Portugal against IDF reservist

The Hind Rajab Foundation—an organization known for targeting Israeli soldiers who took part in combat and filing international complaints against them —announced Monday that it had filed an official criminal complaint in Portugal against an Israeli citizen who, it claims, "served as a sniper in Gaza and killed four people during the ceasefire."

The foundation, which published the man's name and an unblurred photo of his face, alleged he "was involved in serious war crimes, including the deliberate killing of civilians."

According to the foundation, the soldier served as a sniper in a reserve battalion under Division 252, which it claims "has previously been accused of creating the Netzarim Corridor, where numerous civilians were indiscriminately shot."

Photo of a soldier published on the X page of the Hind Rajab Foundation

The anti-Israel organization called on Portuguese authorities to act against the individual in question. “This is not only a matter of justice for Gaza—it’s a test for Portugal. He isn’t in hiding; he walks free after boasting about killing civilians during a cease-fire,” a spokesperson for the foundation said.

The complaint is based on a social media post by the soldier, in which he is seen holding a sniper rifle alongside the caption: “4 bullets, 0 misses.” The post was published during the cease-fire at the start of 2025.

The complaint was filed by human rights attorney Carmo Afonso and is supported by extensive documentation gathered by the foundation’s legal and investigative teams in recent months. The foundation said it had verified the soldier’s presence in Lisbon, where he was photographed and geolocated in July 2025. It is now calling on Portuguese authorities to arrest him immediately and prosecute him under international law.

The complaint is part of a broader campaign led by the foundation to pursue legal action against Israeli military personnel allegedly involved in war crimes and crimes against humanity during the war in Gaza that began on October 7, 2023. “We will not stop. We will continue to pursue those responsible for war crimes against the Palestinian people—wherever they are, regardless of rank or nationality,” the foundation stated.

The Hind Rajab Foundation was established in Brussels in September 2024 as a nonprofit organization, named after Hind Rajab, a Palestinian girl who was reportedly killed by IDF fire during the 2023 Gaza war, known in Israel as Operation Iron Swords. The foundation operates as a branch of the March 30 Movement, which has spent over three decades focusing on legal action against IDF soldiers.

The foundation collects publicly available online information about IDF soldiers, including details of their military service, with the stated goal of prosecuting them in foreign jurisdictions. So far, the group has filed complaints against dozens of soldiers in eight different countries. It has also submitted evidence to the International Criminal Court (ICC) regarding alleged war crimes committed by more than 1,000 soldiers and officers during operations in Gaza and Lebanon.