80 strikes in 10 minutes: How Israel’s overnight Gaza operation unfolded

The IDF launched a surprise operation in Gaza early Tuesday, striking 80 targets simultaneously. The strikes, which began at 2:10 a.m., lasted less than 10 minutes, with Israeli fighter jets hitting all designated targets within two minutes, the IDF said.
The strikes did not target Hamas’ senior military leadership but rather mid-level commanders, including battalion and company leaders, as well as government officials such as the head of Hamas’ Shura Council, the justice and interior ministers and the prime minister of the terrorist group. The operation was conducted in full coordination with the Shin Bet, with agency director Ronen Bar overseeing it alongside IDF commanders, the military said.
Following the operation, the Home Front Command eased civilian restrictions in the Gaza border region, allowing schools to reopen in areas where shelters are accessible. Train service in the south is expected to resume within 48 hours, pending further security assessments.
The IDF said it is operating under a "gradual, evolving battle plan" against Hamas, adjusting intensity and scope based on real-time assessments. "We present professional recommendations to the political leadership," the military said. "We also held a situation assessment with the Hostages and Missing Persons Directorate today."
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir visited the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, touring Rafah alongside Gaza Division Commander Brig. Gen. Barak Hiram. "Your mission is to protect the communities," Zamir told troops. "We are engaged in a continuous operation against Hamas while remaining fully committed to bringing the hostages home."
In addition to the Gaza offensive, the IDF also targeted artillery positions in Khan Arnabeh, Syria, after identifying a threat to Israeli territory. Meanwhile, Israel intercepted a missile near Saudi Arabia that had been launched from Yemen toward the Negev region.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed responsibility for the launch, saying the group had fired a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile at Israel. "If Israeli strikes in Gaza do not stop, we will expand our list of targets in Israel in the coming hours and days," Saree warned.
The IDF acknowledged the risks posed to hostages as combat resumes, stating that Chief of Staff Zamir has issued explicit orders to take every possible precaution. However, officials admitted that intelligence is not always complete and that "there is no 100% certainty" when carrying out operations.
As fighting intensified, Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanua claimed that the group did not reject the ceasefire proposal put forward by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff.
"Witkoff’s proposal was on the negotiating table. Hamas did not reject it and responded positively," al-Qanua said, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of resuming hostilities to "sabotage the agreement."
He further claimed that Israel tightened its blockade, closed border crossings and refused to negotiate the next phase of the deal in an attempt to derail the agreement and restart the war.
"Hamas' interest was to continue the ceasefire," al-Qanua said. "We will remain flexible and engage with mediators to push back against aggression and force Israel into an agreement."
