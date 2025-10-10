Netanyahu after ceasefire starts: Hamas will be disarmed and Gaza will be demilitarized

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a recorded and edited statement Friday afternoon, without taking questions from reporters.
“I believed that if we applied heavy military and diplomatic pressure, we could bring all the hostages home — and that’s what we did,” Netanyahu said. “It wasn’t easy, and I faced tremendous pressure, both domestic and international.”
He continued, “Hamas never agreed to release all our hostages while we were deep inside the Gaza Strip. Hamas agreed to the deal only when the knife was at its throat, when it was isolated. Hamas will be disarmed and Gaza will be demilitarized — preferably by agreement, and if not, by force.”
“The campaign is not yet over,” Netanyahu added. “We still face major challenges. Together, we will meet those challenges, seize opportunities and expand the circle of peace. Thank you, dear citizens.”
Netanyahu’s statement came after the IDF completed its withdrawal in Gaza to the agreed-upon lines — a step that began the 72-hour countdown to the release of the hostages. At noon, the IDF announced, the ceasefire officially took effect, marking the end of the war.
First published: 12:56, 10.10.25