Gaza rocket intercepted near Be'er Sheva, without warning alarms

A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip was intercepted by air defenses on Wednesday evening near the southern city of Be'er Sheva. The launch was thwarted without any air raid alarms sounding in the area.
The IDF said that no injuries were reported and that the incident is under investigation. Palestinian Islamic Jihad later claimed responsibility for the launch.
Earlier Wednesday, two projectiles were fired from the Gaza Strip towards the southern town of Netivot and surrounding communities. The IDF said one was intercepted and the other landed in an open field near Moshav Zimrat.
Following the rocket fire, the IDF struck a terrorist in the area from which rockets were launched. The military later targeted the structure used for the launches as well as two additional launch sites.
Fighting in Gaza has steadily increased in recent days after the cease-fire signed between Israel and Hamas collapsed earlier this month due to a deadlock in talks regarding the proposed second phase of the agreement, which would have seen IDF forces retreat completely from the enclave.
Mediation efforts by Egypt and Qatar are still reportedly ongoing, but no breakthrough has been reported.