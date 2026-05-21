Israel begins mass deportation of Gaza flotilla activists

Israel released all detained activists from an anti-Israel Gaza-bound flotilla from Ketziot Prison ahead of their deportation, except for Israeli activist Zohar Regev, whose detention hearing was scheduled for later in the day, human rights group Adalah said Thursday.
The legal organization, which represents the detainees, said it had received official confirmation from the Israel Prison Service and other Israeli authorities.
Adalah said Israel had “illegally intercepted” the flotilla in international waters and accused authorities of “abuse and humiliation” of activists who sought to challenge Israel’s actions against Palestinians.
Most of the activists were being transferred to Ramon Airport for flights out of Israel, while four had already departed through Ben Gurion Airport, the group said. Adalah said its legal team was monitoring the process to ensure all activists leave without further delay.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Turkey was organizing special flights Thursday to evacuate Turkish nationals and activists from other countries who had joined the Global Sumud Flotilla. The planes were sent to Ramon Airport in southern Israel.
“We plan to bring our citizens and participants from third countries to Türkiye today,” Fidan said. “We will continue to protect our citizens’ rights and fulfil our humanitarian responsibility towards civilians in Gaza; we will continue our support for Palestinian people.”
Spain’s foreign minister said Spanish diplomats in Israel were informed that about 44 Spanish flotilla members would leave Israel at 3 p.m. Jordan’s Foreign Ministry said two Jordanian citizens who had taken part in the flotilla had returned home.
The IDF completed its takeover of the flotilla Tuesday after the vessels headed toward the Gaza Strip, ostensibly to deliver humanitarian aid. The Foreign Ministry said the flotilla carried 430 activists.
“This flotilla has once again proved to be nothing more than a PR stunt at the service of Hamas,” the ministry said. “Israel will continue to act in full accordance with international law and will not permit any breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza.”
Israeli naval forces from Shayetet 13 and Shayetet 3 seized the vessels near Cyprus, far from Israel’s territorial waters. Commandos first boarded the flotilla’s largest and leading vessels in an effort to force the others to turn back, then completed the takeover.
After the boats were seized, troops transferred activists to what was described as a “floating prison,” then brought them to Ashdod Port for detention and questioning. Israeli authorities later decided who would remain in custody and who would be deported.
While the activists were held at Ashdod Port, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the site and distributed footage appearing to show him taunting detainees. The footage sparked international backlash and criticism inside Israel’s government after several European countries summoned Israeli ambassadors for talks.