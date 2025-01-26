PA's Abbas congratulates terrorist released in hostage deal

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas called on Saturday to congratulate Yasser Abu Bakr, a senior operative of Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade after he was released from prison as part of the cease-fire agreement with Hamas. "This is for the homeland, but they’ve [Israel] crossed the line with you," Abbas told Abu Bakr, who replied, "I think there’s no need to celebrate when thousands died in Gaza."
Abu Bakr was responsible for a 2002 terror attack in Netanya that killed two Israelis, including a 9-month-old baby, and was involved in other deadly strikes. Reports indicated that Fatah named a training program after him.
Abbas's call sparked outrage in Israel. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Mahmoud Abbas remains a terror supporter and the Palestinian Authority is nothing more than a terrorist organization. His call to a murderer of Jews should be a wake-up call to those who still see the PA as an alternative to Hamas after the war."
Otzma Yehudit party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir added, "You close your eyes to the PA rewarding murderers and teaching terror, release thousands of terrorists, stop the war in Gaza and retreat from Netzarim and northern Gaza. Give bulldozers to Hamas and don’t forget to tell us they’re deterred. It’s time to change the system."
Yisrael Beiteinu party leader Avigdor Lieberman wrote, "Holocaust denier Abbas shows his true face again — a terror supporter congratulating vile murderers. Anyone embracing terrorists with blood on their hands is a terrorist and cannot be part of any process, let alone supervise the Rafah crossing."
The IDF worked to prevent celebratory events for released terrorists in the West Bank after 200 Palestinian prisoners were freed following the return of four IDF lookouts held in Gaza on Saturday. Celebrations took place in several areas, including Qalandiya near East Jerusalem.
In Qalandiya, Hamas leader Ashraf Zaghir, sentenced to six life terms for aiding a suicide bomber in a 2002 Tel Aviv attack, criticized Israel's "brutality" toward prisoners during a Qatari TV interview. Shortly after, security forces arrested him and a family member.
In Egypt, Hamas held a ceremony for 70 freed prisoners deported there. The event, led by senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk, included Palestinian delegations, Egypt’s Palestinian ambassador and Qadura Fares, chairman of the PA’s prisoners' affairs commission. Countries like Iran, Turkey, Qatar and Algeria have welcomed the released prisoners.