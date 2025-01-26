PA's Abbas congratulates terrorist released in hostage deal

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas

called on Saturday to congratulate Yasser Abu Bakr, a senior operative of Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade after he was released from prison as part of the cease-fire agreement with Hamas. "This is for the homeland, but they’ve [Israel] crossed the line with you," Abbas told Abu Bakr, who replied, "I think there’s no need to celebrate when thousands died in Gaza."