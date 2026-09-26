Netanyahu slams reports on pre-Oct. 7 warnings as ‘lies’

Two reports by major U.S. media outlets have revealed new details about warnings issued before the Oct. 7 massacre. The New York Times reported that UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed told the CIA director about a conversation he had with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a conversation Netanyahu has denied took place. According to the report, bin Zayed said Hamas was planning a major attack, but Netanyahu did not mention the warning at all during an Oct. 1 security meeting, where he opposed a proposal to strike senior Hamas leaders.
In addition, according to an extensive investigation by U.S. magazine The Atlantic, Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel secretly landed at Ben Gurion Airport 11 days before the massacre and spent just 67 minutes in Israel. According to the report, Kamel warned that Hamas was preparing for a major attack and urged Israel to offer economic relief to prevent an escalation. Egypt continued issuing warnings until two days before the massacre, the report said.
Likud responded to the reports Saturday evening, saying: "Despite the UAE's denials, and despite the Prime Minister's Office proving that no such conversation ever took place, they continue to spread the lie.
"This time, they are relying on the anti-Zionist newspaper The New York Times, which published blood libels claiming that Israel trains dogs to rape Palestinians and ran a front-page photograph of a 'starving child in Gaza' who was later found to be suffering from a genetic disorder, and which spreads Hamas' claims every day that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. The public is smart and stopped buying these lies long ago."
In response, Yashar! Chairman Gadi Eisenkot said: "The accumulation of facts revealed recently, including over the weekend, regarding warnings from the heads of the security establishment and officials from various foreign countries leaves no room for doubt: Netanyahu blindly, arrogantly and irresponsibly led the State of Israel into the greatest disaster in its history. The systematic attempt to evade responsibility, spread theories of betrayal and retroactively shape public perception is collapsing in the face of reality. The mounting documentation and information prove clearly and unequivocally that Netanyahu betrayed the public's trust and failed in his duty.
"The thought of what might have happened had he heeded the warnings, how many lives could have been saved and what Israel's standing might be today should keep every Israeli citizen awake at night. Netanyahu and the Cabinet members who have not taken responsibility for Oct. 7 are not fit to lead the rehabilitation and repair that the people of Israel so desperately need. In one month, Israel's citizens will choose to establish a responsible and worthy government that will establish a state commission of inquiry, draw the necessary conclusions, prevent the next disaster and work to rebuild Israel."