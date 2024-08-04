Navigation apps disrupted in Tel Aviv, causing concern

Residents in the Tel Aviv and central Israel area, on Sunday reported that their GPS apps told them they were in Beirut.
GPS disruptions caused concern of an imminent attack from Iran after similar occurrences were reported in April when Iran launched 300 missiles and drones at Israel in retaliation for the killing of its senior official in Damascus.
At the time, the IDF said it had purposely caused the disruption, to the GPS apps to interfere with the navigation systems of drones and missiles used by Iran in the attack.
Residents of the north have been suffering similar difficulties with their navigation apps since the fighting against Hezbollah began in October.