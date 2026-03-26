Trump extends ultimatum to Iran again - by 10 days: 'Energy plant destruction paused'

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 10-day delay in the ultimatum he set for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz , in order to allow negotiations to continue.

In a post Thursday on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: “As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time. Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well.”

3 View gallery US President Donald Trump announed a 10-day pause in the ultimatum ( Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters )

Trump had threatened last weekend to destroy Iran’s power plants within 48 hours if it did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s busiest oil shipping routes — but on Sunday he unexpectedly announced the start of negotiations with the Islamic Republic and postponed the strike by five days. That deadline had been set to expire this weekend, but has now been extended again.

Earlier Thursday, during a televised Cabinet meeting, Trump asked his special envoy for negotiations, Steve Witkoff, to provide an update on the talks. Witkoff said there are “strong signs” that an agreement with Iran is possible. He added that he and fellow envoy Jared Kushner are trying to convince Tehran it has better alternatives than “more death and destruction,” and said Iran appears to be “looking for an exit ramp from the war.”

3 View gallery Reprieve for an Iranian power plant

At the same Cabinet meeting, Trump also revealed for the first time the “secret” gift Iran had given Washington — a gesture he had repeatedly alluded to in recent days — saying Tehran had allowed 10 oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a goodwill gesture to demonstrate its seriousness about ending the war.

During the session, Trump was asked several times about developments in the strait, and then turned to Witkoff and asked whether he could disclose the gift. After Witkoff said he could, Trump said Iran had allowed 10 oil tankers to pass — first eight, and then two more.

3 View gallery Trump is calling on Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz ( Photo: NASA via AFP )

“They said, ‘To show you that we are real and serious and that we are here (in the talks), we are going to give you eight oil tankers — eight big ships of oil,’” Trump said. He added that the Iranians “were right and they were real,” and that the ships sailed through the Strait of Hormuz under the Pakistani flag. Trump said Iran later sent two additional ships “to apologize for something they said,” adding that the episode proved to the United States that “we are dealing with the right people.”