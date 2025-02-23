US envoy Witkoff to visit Middle East this week in bid for deal's 2nd phase

U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said Sunday he would visit the region this week, likely on Wednesday, and added, "I expect Phase II to be implemented.” In an interview with CNN, he said, "Netanyahu is motivated by the right reasons — Hamas cannot be part of any government in Gaza."
Witkoff added: "We first need to extend Phase i. We hope to have enough time to start Phase II and finish it in order to release as many hostages as possible and advance the talks."
When asked whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to continue the deal or resume fighting in Gaza, he replied: "I believe the prime minister wants to see hostages released — that’s certain. He also wants to protect Israeli citizens. He has a red line — Hamas cannot govern Gaza when this war ends. We’re trying to square the circle."
The hostage and cease-fire’s first phase is set to conclude this week, with four deceased hostages scheduled for release on Thursday. Of the 33 hostages included in this phase, Shlomo Mansour, Ohad Yahalomi, Tsachi Idan, and Itzik Elgart remain in captivity. If the first phase is not extended, it will end once the remains of these hostages are positively identified.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Families of hostages expected to be released this week expressed concern over the government’s decision to delay the release of Palestinian prisoners "until the next hostages’ release is guaranteed and without humiliating ceremonies."
Despite the crisis, Israel is preparing for a possible extension of Phase I, which would prioritize four fathers alongside injured or ill hostages whose conditions were only recently confirmed through testimonies from released captives.
A lengthy discussion on the terms is expected to take place before any extension takes place about how many Palestinian prisoners will be freed in exchange for the next hostages. This could allow for two or three additional releases, possibly coinciding with Ramadan, a period during which Hamas has no interest in resuming fighting.
However, extending releases in stages contradicts the wishes of many families whose loved ones — both living and deceased — were excluded from Phase I. These families are demanding a single release for all.