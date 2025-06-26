Khamenei reappears, claims victory over Israel and US in first public remarks since ceasefire

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivered his first public remarks Thursday since the ceasefire in the war with Israel, ending more than a week of conspicuous absence that had fueled speculation about his condition.
In a televised speech, Khamenei hailed what he called Iran’s “victory” over both Israel and the United States, downplayed the extent of damage to nuclear sites and issued stern warnings against future attacks.
“I congratulate the great Iranian nation on the victory over the fake Zionist regime,” Khamenei said. “Despite all its noise and claims, the Zionist regime was nearly crushed by the blows of the Islamic Republic.”
Khamenei dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump’s description of the strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, accusing him of exaggerating for domestic political purposes. “Trump needed to put on a show,” he said, insisting that the damage was not as severe as claimed and that Iran would “quickly” restore its nuclear infrastructure.
He further accused the U.S. of entering the conflict out of fear that Israel would be destroyed, claiming that Iran’s retaliatory missile strike on the Al-Udeid base in Qatar amounted to a “harsh slap” to America. That attack, however, had been pre-coordinated with both Qatar and the U.S., who evacuated the base and successfully intercepted incoming missiles.
Calling U.S. and Israeli concerns about Iran’s missile and nuclear programs a “pretext,” Khamenei vowed that “our powerful country will never surrender.” He characterized the war’s outcome as a threefold blessing: military victory, resistance to American pressure and national unity. “A nation of 90 million stood shoulder to shoulder, with one voice,” he said.
His comments came amid Israel’s strategic bombing campaign aimed at undermining the regime by targeting symbolic sites. Despite this, no major protest movement has emerged—largely due to a sweeping crackdown by Iranian authorities that led to the arrest of hundreds of citizens.