Hamas rejects ceasefire talks as Israel continues strikes in Gaza

A senior Hamas official told Saudi news outlet Asharq News that the terror group is not seeking new ceasefire negotiations, arguing that Israel should instead adhere to past agreements.

"The movement has not closed the door on negotiations but there is no need for new agreements given the existing one that all parties signed," he said. The official warned that continued Israeli attacks on Gaza would result in "the killing of many Israeli hostages."

IDF intensifies Gaza strikes, warns civilians to evacuate

The IDF struck Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza on Wednesday after they were preparing to launch rockets at Israel, the military said. earlier the IDF dropped leaflets warning residents of Khan Younis to immediately, evacuate to safety ahead of an attack.

The leaflets warned of a “strong attack to dismantle terrorist organizations” and directed civilians to known shelters in the Khan Younis, according to Palestinian reports.

IDF leaflets in Khan Younis

Palestinian media reported heavy artillery shelling in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, as well as airstrikes in the eastern part of Rafah. Attack helicopters reportedly targeted the Al-Geneina area in the south, while additional attacks were carried out from military vehicles in eastern Gaza City.

Major strikes eliminate Hamas, Islamic Jihad leaders

The IDF launched a surprise wave of airstrikes Tuesday overnight targeting more than 80 sites within 10 minutes . Palestinian reports indicated widespread destruction, including strikes in the designated humanitarian zone west of Khan Younis, al-Bureij in central Gaza, Rafah and the Shuja'iyya neighborhood.

Senior figures in Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad were among those killed , including Hamas' de facto prime minister, two government ministers and the Islamic Jihad spokesperson. Palestinian sources reported hundreds of casualties.

IDF officials acknowledged concerns regarding the safety of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza, saying, "We can't be 100% certain but the chief of staff has given explicit orders to take all precautions to avoid harming hostages."

Five Hamas officials elminated in strikes

Hezbollah outlet warns of wider conflict

As fighting in Gaza intensifies, Hezbollah-aligned Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar published a report claiming Israel aims to expand the war across multiple fronts. The article claimed that Israel remains dissatisfied with its progress in Gaza and intends to continue military operations in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and potentially Iran.

It alleged that intelligence cooperation between Israel and the U.S. is focused on preparing for direct strikes if necessary.

The report also cited Israeli efforts to undermine Yemen's Houthis and the Iranian regime , saying, "Israel sees eliminating the Iranian threat as the key to dismantling the entire 'Axis of Resistance.'"

IDF strike in Rafah

Houthis vow renewed attacks on Israel

The Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar newspaper in Lebanon quoted military sources in Sanaa who claimed that Yemen's Houthis have received directives to escalate operations against Israel in response to the renewed fighting in Gaza.

The sources suggested that future attacks could be coordinated with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Late Monday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for launching a missile toward Israel and said they had targeted the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman for the fourth time in 72 hours. Yemeni media reported at least 10 U.S. airstrikes on various locations in Yemen shortly before the Houthis' announcement.

U.S. strike in Yemen ( Photo: U.S. Central Command )

As the fighting escalates, the situation in Gaza remains volatile, with fears of broader regional involvement growing.