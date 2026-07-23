Malaysia continues to expel Israelis found in the country, despite US pressure

“We will continue this policy and will not allow Israelis to set foot in Malaysia,” Ibrahim said in an interview with local media.

“We will continue this policy and will not allow Israelis to set foot in Malaysia,” Ibrahim said in an interview with local media.

“We will continue this policy and will not allow Israelis to set foot in Malaysia,” Ibrahim said in an interview with local media.

The affair began following social media reports about a joint technology project called “Network School,” a co-living and co-working venture founded by a former senior executive at the crypto company Coinbase. The initiative operates in the Forest City area in the state of Johor in southern Malaysia. Claims spread on social media that some participants in the project were

The affair began following social media reports about a joint technology project called “Network School,” a co-living and co-working venture founded by a former senior executive at the crypto company Coinbase. The initiative operates in the Forest City area in the state of Johor in southern Malaysia. Claims spread on social media that some participants in the project were

Following Ibrahim’s statement that any Israeli citizen found in Malaysia would be deported, a group of Republican lawmakers demanded a reassessment of Malaysia’s economic and security ties with the United States. However, Ibrahim has now reiterated his position and stressed that pressure from the United States will not change it.

Following Ibrahim’s statement that any Israeli citizen found in Malaysia would be deported, a group of Republican lawmakers demanded a reassessment of Malaysia’s economic and security ties with the United States. However, Ibrahim has now reiterated his position and stressed that pressure from the United States will not change it.

Following Ibrahim’s statement that any Israeli citizen found in Malaysia would be deported, a group of Republican lawmakers demanded a reassessment of Malaysia’s economic and security ties with the United States. However, Ibrahim has now reiterated his position and stressed that pressure from the United States will not change it.

According to Ibrahim, “Malaysia is an independent country and we are free to express our views. Therefore, despite the threats, I will firmly defend the rights of Malaysians and the decision made by the Malaysian people to remain steadfast in banning the presence of any Israeli citizen in the country.”

According to Ibrahim, “Malaysia is an independent country and we are free to express our views. Therefore, despite the threats, I will firmly defend the rights of Malaysians and the decision made by the Malaysian people to remain steadfast in banning the presence of any Israeli citizen in the country.”

According to Ibrahim, “Malaysia is an independent country and we are free to express our views. Therefore, despite the threats, I will firmly defend the rights of Malaysians and the decision made by the Malaysian people to remain steadfast in banning the presence of any Israeli citizen in the country.”